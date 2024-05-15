Brendan Rodgers proud of how Celtic dealt with pressure during title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Rodgers proud of how Celtic dealt with pressure during title race

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers led Celtic to another title (Jane Barlow/PA)
Brendan Rodgers led Celtic to another title (Jane Barlow/PA)

An emotional Brendan Rodgers expressed pride in his Celtic players for dealing with the pressure and winning the cinch Premiership in style.

The title was sealed with a 5-0 victory over Kilmarnock as Celtic produced arguably their best performance of the campaign.

Celtic only needed a point and early goals from Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda sent them well on their way before James Forrest’s effort removed all doubt before half-time. Matt O’Riley’s second-half double ensured it was the Hoops’ biggest away win of the season.

Celtic had fallen behind in the title race in February despite being seven points clear of Rangers after Rodgers’ first seven league matches back in charge following his spell at Leicester.

But they got back on top in mid-April and the triumph at Rugby Park made it 22 points from eight games.

Rodgers said: “Firstly, the performance of the team was amazing. I am so proud of how they dealt with pressure over the last few months and how they stepped up against a Kilmarnock team that is coached so well and is so organised.

“To play the game to that level, tactically, with speed, everything I want in a team. I have always had speed, creativity, unpredictability, power. It was so good and it was a joy to watch. To make us champions, I’m so proud.

“I would have probably been dreaming of that moment over the time I was away and hoping it would happen again. It’s a really good feeling.”

Late in the game, the Celtic support reprised their song about Rodgers “coming home to lead the green and white”, a staple during his first spell in charge but a chant he had not heard for some time following the mixed reaction to his return.

Kilmarnock v Celtic
Brendan Rodgers salutes the Celtic fans (PA)

Rodgers was clearly emotional when asked about that moment.

“It felt really good,” he said. “I thought they had forgotten my name! But it was about the team and the support staff.

“There was so much stuff in the first six months, it felt a little bit awkward, I have got to be honest. And awkward for everyone, I think it was a bit surreal. And there was a lot of challenges from a management perspective, a lot of tedious stuff that took place. I have never had that before in my career.

“The challenge was making sure the inner voice of the team was right, no matter all the negativity that has followed the team all the way through.

“It was making sure we stay on point with our work, our preparation and focus and the team will get to a level and intensity to what my teams normally play. As if by magic, that’s how it ended up.

“The spirit has been key – no winning team doesn’t have that. You have to have that.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes admitted Celtic were too good but was frustrated that Idah’s opener came while home defender Robbie Deas was lying with a facial knock after being caught by the goalscorer’s arm.

McInnes said: “It was probably the toughest 90 minutes we have had to endure. Partly us but congratulations to Celtic, they would have beaten any team in the league tonight.

“Subconsciously, when you play against a team who have much more on the game, it’s difficult. Celtic played with such an intensity, never let us breathe and came after us. If we are going to press, we need to do it much better.

“That said, the first goal should have been pulled back. (Referee) Don Robertson apologised to me at half-time. He said he didn’t think it was a foul and VAR kind of agreed but he knew it was a head knock and he should have stopped the game. It’s poor from him because he’s a good official but at least he apologised.

“Celtic didn’t need a helping hand but they got one.”