Tyson Fury promises ‘surprise’ ring walk against Oleksandr Usyk

By Press Association
Tyson Fury is known for his theatrical ring entrances (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyson Fury is ready to step up his mind games with Oleksandr Usyk as he promised to break new ground with his ring walk in Riyadh on Saturday.

Fury and Usyk are fighting for the crown of undisputed world heavyweight champion when they clash at a sold out Kingdom Arena in an event being billed as ‘Ring of Fire’.

The ‘Gypsy King’ has previously entered the ring dressed as Apollo Creed from Rocky 4 and as a Spartan warrior, while for his second meeting with Deontay Wilder he was carried in on a throne.

Tyson Fury's WBC title is on the line against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday
How Fury will emerge from the dressing room is an event in itself, but before the unbeaten rivals collide they will come head to head twice, at Thursday evening’s press conference and the weigh-in the following day.

When asked if he would be looking to wind his opponent up at the first of those opportunities, the 35-year-old hinted that he would look to unsettle Usyk.

“I’m always on the wind up, aren’t I? I think I was born winding people up,” said Fury, who was watched intently by Usyk as he completed his public workout.

“Keep tuned and keep your eyes peeled, we’ve got some big stuff coming over the next few days.

“I always have a crazy little ring walk and you wouldn’t expect anything different for the biggest fight in my life, would you?

“I don’t think it’s ever been done before so it’s definitely going to be a surprise.”

WBC champion Fury also promises fireworks inside the ring as well when he attempts to seize the WBA, IBF and WBO belts from southpaw Usyk, who has defeated Anthony Joshua twice.

“Me and Oleksandr are going to put on a fantastic show for the world to watch,” Fury said.

Oleksandr Usyk holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he won from Anthony Joshuaals – Tuesday May 14th
Saturday’s winner will become the first fighter to take control of the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis toppled Evander Holyfield in 1999 and the first ruler of the four-belt era.

“Unfortunately in boxing you don’t see enough of these events,” said Top Rank chief executive Bob Arum, one of the promoters involved in ‘Ring of Fire’.

“The undisputed heavyweight championship of the world occurs so infrequently that it’s almost like a blue moon coming.

“After this fight is over, there will be one baddest man on the planet. That means everything in the world of boxing.”