Household names and up-and-coming stars – WSL team of the season

The Women’s Super League season reaches its climax with the final day on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency picks this season’s best WSL XI.

Khiara Keating (Manchester City)

Keating has been impressive on her season debut (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The 19-year-old has been Gareth Taylor’s preferred choice between the sticks and played a pivotal part in the push for the WSL title. Keating has enjoyed a breakout campaign for City, starting every league game and keeping nine clean sheets along the way.

Grace Fisk (Liverpool)

Fisk joined Liverpool from West Ham and has been a stalwart in the defence in a much-improved side. She has started all of Liverpool’s games this season, with Matt Beard’s side keeping six clean sheets as they aim for a fourth-placed finish.

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Strong defensive displays have been key for City this season and Greenwood has been integral to that. The centre-back has been a consistent performer in a City side that have only conceded 14 league goals so far this season.

Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

The 25-year-old has been a dependable figure for Arsenal and has cemented her spot in the starting XI, helping the Gunners secure Champions League football for next season.

Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Charles has continued to build on last season’s progress with Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Charles has continued to grow into her role at Chelsea, where she has shared captaincy duties with Erin Cuthbert. The 24-year-old has been an ever-present at full-back and played a key role going forward with six assists.

Jess Park (Manchester City)

Park has established herself in the City starting line-up following a maiden WSL start against title rivals Chelsea in February. She seized her chance as she slotted into midfield with ease and made an instant impact by setting up Khadija Shaw’s winner. The 22-year-old has since gone on to score four goals and assist three times in City’s quest for the title.

Grace Clinton (Tottenham)

Manchester United-loanee Clinton has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the WSL. The 21-year-old has played in a variety of positions across the midfield, contributing four goals and three assists, to help Spurs improve on last season’s ninth-placed finish under new manager Robert Vilahamn. She was rewarded with an England debut in February.

Jutta Rantala (Leicester)

Rantala has been the bright spark for Leicester in her debut season at the club. The versatile Finland international has been deployed in midfield and attack and has scored six goals and provided five assists.

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Khadija Shaw scored 21 goals in 18 games before having her season cut short (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shaw had another stellar season in front of goal and leads the race for the Golden Boot with 21 goals in 18 WSL appearances, despite having her season cut short by a foot injury. The Jamaica striker scored three hat-tricks in the space of four WSL games against Tottenham, Everton and Liverpool.

Elisabeth Terland (Brighton)

Norway international Terland has 13 league goals in her second season in English football – half her team’s total tally – and became Brighton’s all-time top WSL goalscorer along the way.

Lauren James (Chelsea)

Lauren James has continued to impress this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The England star has continued to go from strength to strength for the Blues. She has hit 13 goals, including a sensational hat-trick against Liverpool in November, and stepped up in the extended absence of striker Sam Kerr through injury.