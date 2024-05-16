Cole Palmer: Chelsea qualifying for Europe would be ‘step in right direction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cole Palmer: Chelsea qualifying for Europe would be ‘step in right direction’

By Press Association
Cole Palmer, centre, set Chelsea on course for success at the Amex Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)
Cole Palmer, centre, set Chelsea on course for success at the Amex Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

Cole Palmer says Chelsea’s players “love” manager Mauricio Pochettino and believes returning to European competition next season would be a “step in the right direction” for the club.

Pochettino’s future has been subject to constant speculation following an underwhelming first Premier League campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Yet the resurgent Blues, who finished 12th last term, need only a point at home to Bournemouth on the final day to clinch sixth position following Wednesday evening’s 2-1 success at Brighton.

In-form forward Palmer, who has played a key role in the late surge up the table and opened the scoring at the Amex Stadium with his 22nd top-flight goal of the season, feels progress is being made under Pochettino.

“For it to be in our hands to get sixth place is big for us,” he told Chelsea’s website. “Hopefully we can do it.

“Chelsea is a big club, everyone wants to finish higher than sixth, but we have to look at where we’ve been at the start of the season, throughout the season.

“We’ve been 13th and 12th this season. Last season was the same, so to get back into Europe is a step in the right direction.

Chelsea are on the cusp of qualifying for Europe under Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea are on the cusp of qualifying for Europe under Mauricio Pochettino (Adam Davy/PA)

“Big credit to the manager because all the players love him, we’ve got to fight for him.

“It’s been a good season and hopefully we can get European football at the end of it.”

Chelsea moved three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham and three clear of Newcastle and Manchester United thanks to a fourth consecutive win.

Palmer’s eye-catching looping header paved the way for victory in Sussex, with substitute Christopher Nkunku doubling the advantage before Seagulls forward Danny Welbeck pulled one back after Blues captain Reece James was sent off for kicking out at Joao Pedro.

England international Palmer has now equalled the best goal tally for a Premier League season of Chelsea’s all-time record scorer Frank Lampard.

“Getting 22 goals in the Premier League is a big achievement,” said the 22-year-old, who was targeted by Brighton last summer before moving to west London in a £40million deal from Manchester City.

“Obviously Lampard is one of the best Chelsea players in history, but hopefully I can keep going.

“‘It’s my first season but I’ve got to keep pushing on. It might be tough to get more next season, but I will give it a go.”.

While Chelsea lost England defender James to suspension and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk to concussion ahead of the weekend finale against the Cherries, Brighton are awaiting news on skipper Lewis Dunk.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, left, was forced off injured against Chelsea
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, left, was forced off injured against Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Centre-back Dunk was substituted at half-time due to a knee issue and is a doubt for Sunday’s visit of Manchester United and, potentially, England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Welbeck, who marked his two-year contract extension with the late consolation, told Albion’s website: “We know Dunky, he’s a soldier, a warrior, so hopefully his injury’s not too bad and we can have him for the last game of the season.

“But, if not, we know we’ve got players within the squad that can come in and play their part.

“We’ve got to analyse and see where we can do much better and finish the season strongly against United on Sunday.”