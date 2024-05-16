Title and European qualification still to be decided – Premier League final day

The Premier League reaches its final day with the title and European qualification to be decided.

The final relegation place is still to be formally rubber-stamped as well and the Women’s Super League sees a dramatic finale of its own.

Here the PA news agency looks at what is at stake and what is needed.

Title race

With @ManCity winning against Spurs to go top of the table, here is how the Premier League title will be decided on The Final Day! pic.twitter.com/a1IL7e61jU — Premier League (@premierleague) May 14, 2024

Manchester City go into the final day with a two-point lead, knowing that victory over West Ham would secure the title for a record fourth successive season.

Should they shockingly lose the game, for the first time in what will be an 18th meeting with West Ham under Pep Guardiola’s management, Arsenal would be able to snatch top spot with victory over Everton.

A draw for City would not be enough if Arsenal win, with the Gunners’ goal difference superior by one going into the final games.

European places

Tottenham and Chelsea are in the box seats for European qualification (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool and Aston Villa are secure in third and fourth, leaving the remaining attention on qualification for next season’s Europa League and Conference League.

Tottenham need only a point away to relegated Sheffield United to claim fifth place, sending them directly to the Europa League group stage. Defeat would allow Chelsea, three points behind with a better goal difference, to leapfrog them by beating Bournemouth.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues would be secure in sixth with at least a point but again, defeat would open the door to a team three points behind with a superior goal difference – in this case Newcastle, who travel to Brentford.

Manchester United can technically finish sixth but their poor goal difference – currently minus-three and set to end a Premier League season in negative figures for the first time – and scoring record means they would need an unrealistic 17-goal swing on Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag’s side can finish seventh if they better Newcastle’s result, or reach the Europa League by winning the FA Cup. Should City win that final next week, the cup winners’ Europa League group-stage spot would pass to the sixth-placed finishers with seventh place bringing Conference League football.

Relegation

Luton’s brave fight will end in relegation barring a 12-goal swing on Sunday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sheffield United and Burnley will be joined in relegation by Luton barring a spectacular combination of scorelines on the final day.

Luton are three points behind Nottingham Forest and will need a win over Fulham, defeat for Forest against the relegated Clarets and a 12-goal swing to survive.

If Luton’s fate is sealed then all three promoted teams will go straight back down for only the second time in the Premier League era, following Bolton, Barnsley and Crystal Palace in 1997-98.

Sheffield United have conceded a Premier League-record 101 goals this season and defeat by three or more would see them match or exceed Derby’s record goal difference of -69 in 2007-08.

Women’s Super League

Will Emma Hayes depart for America with a fifth straight title? (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Before Sunday’s Premier League finale, Saturday brings a straight fight for the Women’s Super League.

Chelsea are top and victory at Manchester United would send Emma Hayes off with a fifth straight title – unless Manchester City beat Aston Villa by three goals more.

The top two are level on points, with Chelsea boasting a +47 goal difference to City’s +45 and having scored six goals more as well.

City will be champions if they better Chelsea’s result. Arsenal have sealed the third Champions League spot and Bristol City’s relegation is confirmed.