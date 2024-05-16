Adrian Newey says he ‘will probably go again’ as he talks post-Red Bull plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adrian Newey says he ‘will probably go again’ as he talks post-Red Bull plans

By Press Association
Adrian Newey is leaving his role at Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Adrian Newey is leaving his role at Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Adrian Newey admits he is contemplating whether to “go again” in Formula One.

Red Bull confirmed earlier this month the 65-year-old Briton, considered to be the mastermind behind the team’s unprecedented dominance of the sport, is set to end his two-decade stay in the “first quarter of 2025”.

Ferrari have been widely reported to be interested in luring Newey to Maranello, where he could work on the car driven by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who joins the Scuderia next season.

It has also been suggested that Newey may step away from the sport to focus on his other pursuits, including the sailing yacht he has designed.

Lewis Hamilton is keen to work with Adrian Newey (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton is keen to work with Adrian Newey (David Davies/PA)

“I’ve wanted to work in motor racing as a designer since I was the age of eight or 10. I am lucky to have fulfilled that ambition, to have got that first job and been in motor racing ever since,” Newey said in an interview with Eddie Jordan for Oyster Yachts.

“Every day is just a bonus really. I love what I do.

“At some point I guess I will have a bit of a holiday. But as Forrest Gump said at the end of his long run, I feel a little bit tired at the moment but at some point I will probably go again.”

Newey has played a significant role in 13 drivers’ world championships and a dozen constructors’ titles with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

“If you’d asked me 15 years ago, at the age of 65 would I be considering changing teams and going somewhere else and doing another four, five years or whatever, I’d have said you are absolutely mad,” Newey added.

“I feel a bit tired at the moment. (But) to walk away from (Red Bull Racing) was a very hard decision.

“The great thing about motor racing, though it can be very painful, is that every two weeks or so – well every week now the way the calendar has gone – is that you know how you are doing.

“That feedback is what vitalises the whole thing. That is what I got used to over the years and I know I would miss that if I wasn’t doing it.

“That brings us back to do I go again or do I enjoy my Oyster Yacht and sail off into the sunset?”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner (David Davies/PA)
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner (David Davies/PA)

Hamilton said ahead of the Miami Grand Prix that he would relish the opportunity to work with Newey.

Hamilton said: “They (Ferrari) have got a great team and they are making huge progress and their car is quicker this year, but it would be a privilege to work with him.

“If I was to do a list of people I would like to work with then he (Newey) would absolutely be at the top of it.”

Newey’s departure also places further pressure on Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Newey’s departure came in the wake of Horner being accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female employee. He was exonerated by Red Bull’s parent company GmbH on the eve of last month’s curtain raiser in Bahrain and has always denied the claims.