Luke Shaw concern for Euro 2024 with injured defender set to miss FA Cup final

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Luke Shaw may not be fit enough to play at Euro 2024 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Luke Shaw may not be fit enough to play at Euro 2024 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Luke Shaw’s availability for Euro 2024 looks in jeopardy after Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the injured left-back is a major doubt for next weekend’s FA Cup final.

The 28-year-old full-back has only managed 15 appearances in an injury-interrupted campaign, with his last coming three months ago in the narrow win at Luton.

Shaw’s return from his latest muscle injury was expected in early May but Ten Hag recently revealed the Euro 2020 final goalscorer had suffered a setback in his rehabilitation.

England's Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw is a serious doubt for England’s Euro 2024 campaign (Martin Rickett/PA)

The United boss says he will struggle to make the FA Cup final in nine days, which is a concern for club as well as country as Gareth Southgate names his provisional England squad on Tuesday.

Asked about Shaw and Harry Maguire, who has missed three matches with a muscle complaint of his own, Ten Hag said: “For England I can’t say (if they are available), it’s not up to me.

“But for the cup final, we’re working on (it) and I think Harry Maguire has a fair chance that he will be available. We plan (for) him.

“Luke is more complicated. In this moment, let’s say it’s a less chance that he will make it but there is still a very small, reduced chance.

“He had the setback and now we have to find out how far he is.”

England play warm-up friendlies against Bosnia on June 3 and Iceland on June 7, before jetting off to Germany three days later and kicking off the tournament against Serbia on June 16.

UEFA’s move to expand the squad to 26 players means the manager will be able to take a risk on the fitness of a couple of players, like he did in recent tournaments.

Left-back is a problem area for England but whether Shaw is considered far enough along to play a part in Germany remains to be seen.

There is better news when it comes to some of United’s other defenders ahead of Sunday’s Premier League finale at Brighton.

Raphael Varane – who this week confirmed he is leaving this summer at the end of his contract – has returned to training, as has fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof.

“I can’t say in this moment (if anyone will return on Sunday) but we are working to bring players back,” said Ten Hag, whose side beat Newcastle 3-2 on Wednesday.

“We have seen yesterday Licha Martinez (make his return). He had a good session now as well.

“There were also others on the pitch like Rapha Varane, Victor Lindelof. They returned on the pitch. We have to see how far they are on Sunday.

“Tomorrow we have off, Saturday we have training, and then we will see what we have.”