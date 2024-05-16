Lewis Hamilton would like to see teenager Kimi Antonelli replace him at Mercedes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Hamilton would like to see teenager Kimi Antonelli replace him at Mercedes

By Press Association
Lewis Hamilton believes Kimi Antonelli (pictured) should replace him at Mercedes (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton believes Kimi Antonelli (pictured) should replace him at Mercedes (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton has called on Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to replace him with 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will leave a vacant seat at the Silver Arrows when he joins Ferrari in 2025.

Wolff has flirted with Max Verstappen while Carlos Sainz – making way for Hamilton at Ferrari – is also a contender for the seat.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Paddock Day – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has touted Kimi Antonelli as his replacement (David Davies/PA)

“Carlos is a great driver so wherever he goes he would be a positive for any team,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.

“I have no idea what Toto’s plans are, but for me, if it was my job and my role, I would take on a youngster, and I would take on Kimi.”

Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until 2028, and despite the team’s off-track troubles this season, looks set to stay put.

Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon were both linked with Hamilton’s seat but have since signed new deals at Aston Martin and Williams respectively, leaving Mercedes protege Antonelli and Sainz, 29, as the apparent frontunners.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Paddock Day – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is said to be a frontrunner (David Davies/PA)

Antonelli, who turns 18 in August, has recently tested Mercedes machinery in Austria and Imola as the Silver Arrows weigh up their options. The Italian is expected to be given further running by Mercedes later this year.

Hamilton recorded his best result of a so-far underwhelming Mercedes farewell in Miami a fortnight ago after he finished sixth, but the optimistic 39-year-old added: “The energy in the team is amazing.

“They are so resilient and continue to push all the time, even though we have been knocked down quite a few times this year.

“There is a long way to go. But I am excited with what I know we have coming in the pipeline now. We have found our North Star and we know what we want to do and what to change.”