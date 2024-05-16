I’m ready for a good fight – Tyson Fury reserved as Oleksandr Usyk bout looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I’m ready for a good fight – Tyson Fury reserved as Oleksandr Usyk bout looms

By Press Association
Tyson Fury stepped up his mind games with Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury stepped up his mind games with Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)

Tyson Fury refused to engage in the face off with Oleksandr Usyk in a muted final press conference ahead of Saturday’s undisputed world heavyweight showdown in Riyadh.

While Usyk stood staring at his rival in the customary ritual 48 hours out from the fight, Fury turned to the crowd and folded his arms.

The British WBC champion, wearing a flame suit in a nod to the event’s ‘Ring of Fire’ billing, began flexing his muscles and mouthing the words of Rocky IV theme music ‘Hearts on Fire’.

When he eventually turned his body to face Usyk he was still looking into the crowd and his Ukrainian opponent eventually bowed and left the stage, having had enough of the mind games.

Usyk spoke the final words at the press conference, summing up the attitude of both fighters by declaring “let the hands do the talking”.

Fury has been happy to stoke the flames this week but he was far more reserved on Thursday night as the biggest heavyweight clash for 25 years draws close.

“I want to thank God for the victory I’ve received already. I want to thank people for putting this event on and I want to thank Oleksandr Usyk for challenging me,” Fury said.

“I’m ready. I’ve got nothing else to say apart from I’m ready for a good fight.”

When asked why he didn’t look at Usyk, Fury said: “He’s a scary looking dude.”

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk – Press Conference – Thursday May 16th
Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

Perhaps in a nod to the death of London-based boxer Sherif Lawal when making his professional debut on Sunday, Fury offered a measured response when pressed for a message to Usyk.

“God bless him. I’ll say a prayer for him before the fight for us both to get out of the ring safely,” he said.

Usyk, who won his WBA, IBF and WBO belts by outpointing Anthony Joshua, arrived for the press conference wearing a white suit with a black and white sash showing a traditional Ukrainian pattern.

In a sign of his boredom as Sugar Hill Steward spoke at length, he mimicked Fury’s trainer.

Positioned behind his belts, he also spent time doodling with a pen and paper and when asked what he was drawing, he replied “it’s my homework. It’s a poem”, but would not elaborate any further.

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk – Press Conference – Thursday May 16th
Lennox Lewis was in the crowd at the press conference (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’m happy to be here. I’m excited. Let’s make history. Enough,” was the former undisputed cruiserweight champion’s longest answer.

To underline the bout’s place in history, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield were among the crowd.

Lewis was the last man to rule the heavyweight division when he defeated Holyfield in 1999, before being stripped of the WBA belt the following year. Larry Holmes was also present.

“This is a great fight, it’s the fight we’ve all been waiting for,” Queensbury Promotions boss Frank Warren said.

“They’re the two best heavyweights in the world, both undefeated. The two best heavyweights of a generation.”