Fermin Lopez brace earns Barcelona victory against Almeria

Barcelona strengthened their grip on second place in LaLiga, with a double from Fermin Lopez seeing off bottom club Almeria.

Barca boss Xavi was taking charge of his 100th league match at the club and Lopez made sure there was something worth celebrating as he delivered a 2-0 win.

Lopez headed home a brilliant cross from Hector Fort in the 14th minute and made the points safe with a first-time finish midway through the second half. The result put the Catalan side four points clear of Girona in third with two rounds remaining, while Almeria have just one more chance to avoid ending the campaign winless in front of their own fans.

STANDINGS | Only 2⃣ matchdays left in the 2023/24 #LALIGAEASPORTS season! pic.twitter.com/q33GtcWvrz — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) May 16, 2024

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad stole a march on Real Betis in the battle for sixth place and a guaranteed Europa League spot.

Sociedad defeated Valencia 1-0 on home soil, Andre Silva securing the victory with the only goal coming less than three minutes in.

Betis, meanwhile, drew 2-2 at Las Palmas and lie a point back in seventh. Manuel Pellegrini’s men took the lead twice, first through a Mika Marmol own goal then again via Ayoze Perez, but were pegged back by Alex Suarez and Alberto Moleiro.