Daniel Farke hails ‘nearly perfect’ Leeds display in victory over Norwich

Leeds boss Daniel Farke described his side’s display in their 4-0 Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final win against Norwich as “nearly perfect”.

Farke’s side had won only one of their last six games of the regular season and staggered into the play-offs after missing out on automatic promotion.

But they rediscovered top form in the second leg to sweep Farke’s former club aside at Elland Road as goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville booked their place in the play-off final on May 26.

Farke said: “It was one of our most complex performances during the whole season today.

“We dominated possession, we were so creative, had many, many clear-cut chances, scored four goals, should have scored many more goals to be honest.

“Many compliments to my young side. I was a bit concerned because the pressure was a bit on us here at Elland Road after the first game and due to the season we had.

“The lads delivered in a perfect way, with their game management – pretty impressive for such a young side, so yes, many compliments, but we should have been more effective in using the chances.

“Especially in the beginning of the second half, so it was nearly a perfect night for us and we’re all happy.”

Georginio Rutter celebrates scoring Leeds’ third goal (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds fans, whose side have failed to win promotion via the play-offs in five previous attempts, created an electric atmosphere and Farke paid tribute to their support.

“This place is really second to none, how this place is rocking,” he added. “When it comes down to the wire this place is united. It’s unbelievable the atmosphere.

“Our run-in was not the best because of many injuries. We didn’t have our best shape, nor the best results in our last two games.

“But to go into this game with the positivity and the unity is second to none and I’m pretty grateful for this experience.

“We had to calm the players down a bit at half-time, but this place is a great help and I just have compliments for supporters because this is why we all grew up wanting to be a football player.”

It was a night to forget for Norwich, who headed to Elland Road in good heart after Sunday’s first leg at Carrow Road ended 0-0 despite finishing 17 points behind Leeds in the table.

But they had just one shot on target in the return and were a clear second best.

Canaries manager David Wagner said: “A very disappointing evening, and a very disappointing end of the season obviously as well. More or less everything you should not do, we have done.

“Even if it doesn’t count in this game I would like to thank every player, every staff member for the last 10 months for the effort which they brought on the pitch.

“But in this game, and this is the truth, a big one, a huge one, a great occasion – we were not able to come to our level unfortunately.

“And we have to say the truth as well, Leeds were very good.”