FIFA president tells fans to ‘get ready’ for video game set to rival EA Games

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the new game it is developing to rival EA Sports’ FC24 “will be the best”.

Football’s world governing body ended its partnership with EA Sports last year, a deal which had run since 1993.

However, Infantino pointed out to his organisation’s Congress in Bangkok on Friday that the end of the partnership did not mean the end of FIFA’s involvement in gaming.

Appointing the 2027 @FIFAWWC host(s), addressing racism in football, and much more… Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 74th FIFA Congress: — FIFA (@FIFAcom) May 17, 2024

“We will develop a new e-game, because (the) football simulation game is called FIFA for hundreds of millions of children around the world.

“When they play (a) football simulation game, they play FIFA, it cannot be named something else.

“We are developing new partners and a new game which, obviously as everything we do, will be the best. So get ready for the new FIFA game.”