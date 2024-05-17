On this day in 2008: Portsmouth win FA Cup as Nwankwo Kanu goal downs Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2008: Portsmouth win FA Cup as Nwankwo Kanu goal downs Cardiff

By Press Association
Nwankwo Kanu scored the only goal of the game to hand Portsmouth the FA Cup over Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Nwankwo Kanu’s first-half goal handed Portsmouth a first FA Cup triumph in 69 years as they earned a 1-0 win over Cardiff at Wembley on this day in 2008.

The Nigeria forward took advantage of an error from Bluebirds goalkeeper Peter Enckelman to score the only goal of the game after 37 minutes.

Kanu hit the outside of the post earlier on in the game and Pompey almost let their lead slip against Championship opposition as David James denied Paul Parry before Roger Johnson headed narrowly over.

The win gave Portsmouth a first FA Cup win in 69 years (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Glenn Loovens had a goal ruled out for handball in first-half injury time but Portsmouth held on to claim the trophy for the first time since 1939.

It was Pompey’s 11th 1-0 win of the season, which also ensured their qualification for the UEFA Cup – their first time playing European football in the club’s history.

Then-Pompey boss Harry Redknapp described the victory as a dream come true.

Redknapp described the win as a dream come true (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Redknapp told BBC Sport: “It’s fantastic for everybody – my family, the players, it’s great. It has been a difficult year off the field so to win the FA Cup is a dream come true.

“Cardiff were putting us under pressure, putting balls in the box, they played well and worked hard.

“When we get in front we’re difficult to break down and the defence were terrific.”