Home Sport

Brazil awarded 2027 Women’s World Cup

By Press Association
Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup (PA)
Brazil will host the 2027 Women's World Cup (PA)

Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

They will be the first South American hosts of the women’s finals, having hosted the men’s event twice before in 1950 and 2014.

Brazil’s bid saw off a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands in a vote at FIFA Congress on Friday.

England finished runners-up at the last finals in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, losing 1-0 to Spain in the final.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “Congratulations to Brazil. We will have the best World Cup in Brazil. Many thanks as well to the BNG bid, who have been fantastic.”

The decision arguably strengthens the prospects of a United Kingdom World Cup bid at some stage in the 2030s.

The United States and Mexico withdrew from the 2027 race to focus on hosting in 2031 and would be strong favourites regardless of any opposition.

But by 2035 it will be 16 years since Europe last hosted a finals – France in 2019.

Valesca Araujo, the operational manager of Brazil’s bid team, said at a press conference later on Friday: “We are working on a transformation, not only for the country but for the continent.

“Right now women’s football in South America needs to be developed. But we started this work.

“The region also has great potential. We need to develop a lot. Brazilians have been working hard for this.

“Brazil has had success with three massive events, the Olympic Games (in 2016), the World Cup (in 2014) and the PanAmerican Games (in 2007). Everybody likes going to Brazil and I think this was a mix that helped us to be privileged in hosting a World Cup at home.”