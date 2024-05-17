Football rumours: Mauricio Pochettino confident ahead of Chelsea review

What the papers say

The Guardian writes that Mauricio Pochettino has the backing of key figures ahead of an end-of-season review that will determine his future at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino (Zac Goodwin/PA)

As per the Star, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Mason Greenwood. The 22-year-old forward is on loan at LaLiga side Getafe from Manchester United.

Thomas Tuchel wants assurances Bayern Munich will bring in a defensive midfielder and a playmaker in the summer transfer window if he is to stay at the club, with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes understood to be a target, says the Independent.

Social media round-up

🚨🇫🇷 BREAKING: N’Golo Kanté returns to France national team squad for Euro 2024! He’s back for the first time since June 3, 2022. pic.twitter.com/z7pW5RoKP5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2024

PSG want WHO to replace Kylian Mbappe!? 🤯https://t.co/FOV1UUbBFW — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) May 16, 2024

Players to watch

Conor Gallagher: The Chelsea midfielder has no interest in moving to Newcastle, despite the club being keen on the 24-year-old, says Football Insider.

Conor Gallagher (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Samu Omorodion: Napoli are looking at the 20-year-old forward as a possible replacement for striker Victor Osimhen, writes Sky Sports Italy.

Alphonso Davies: Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the 23-year-old Canadian, whose contract with Bayern Munich runs out in 2025, according to COPE.