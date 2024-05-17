Garnacho’s overhead kick, Bobb’s quick feet – Premier League goals of season

Another high-quality Premier League season is drawing to a close and there have been some brilliant goals throughout it.

Here, the PA news agency picks out a selection of strikes that have lit up the campaign.

Alejandro Garnacho (v Everton, November)

The Manchester United winger delivered an instant Premier League classic with his brilliant overhead kick in a 3-0 win against Everton in November. It had distinct Wayne Rooney vibes about it as he met Diogo Dalot’s cross, which was behind him, in mid-air, acrobatically sending the ball arching into the top corner.

Alexis Mac Allister (v Fulham, December)

The Argentina international made a splash at Anfield with a brilliant goal to put Liverpool 2-1 up against Fulham. Picking the ball up in the middle of the visitors’ half, he took advantage of some space and launched a 35-yard rocket into the top corner. The Reds went on to win 4-3.

Bruno Fernandes (v Burnley, September)

Fernandes has been the one standout player in a miserable season for United and nothing highlighted this better than his goal against Burnley which earned a 1-0 victory. Jonny Evans picked him out with a diagonal ball, which he let run across his body before sending a sumptuous low volley into the far bottom corner, using superb technique.

Kaoru Mitoma (v Wolves, August)

Mitoma magic! 😍 Our Goal of the Season winner is @Kaoru_Mitoma and his incredible solo effort against Wolves! ⚡️ 🏆 @TysersSport // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NFS3YJPOrN — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 7, 2024

Mitoma highlighted his ability to run past players with an exquisite solo goal in Brighton’s 4-1 early-season hammering of Wolves. Receiving the ball on the left wing, he burst past four players before stroking into the bottom corner.

Oscar Bobb (v Newcastle, January)

The 20-year-old opened his Premier League account in some style as a fantastic goal earned Manchester City a last-gasp comeback triumph at Newcastle. Kevin De Bruyne’s vision created it with an excellent flighted ball and Bobb’s cushioned first touch took him past Kieran Tripper. He then showed quick feet to take the ball away from goalkeeper Martin Dubravka before tapping into an empty net.

Mainoo has enjoyed a breakout season for Manchester United, with his memorable goal against Wolves the standout moment. The youngster, who was 18 at the time, picked his side up off their haunches in a classic game at Molineux which had seen the home side recover from 3-1 down to make it 3-3 in stoppage time. But Mainoo was not done and he beat two players with some nice footwork, advanced into the area and stroked a sublime finish into the far corner.

Jhon Duran (v Crystal Palace, September)

Unstoppable. 🤩@JhonDuran991’s stunning strike against Crystal Palace is your 2023/24 Men’s Goal of the Season! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/T53URolH4S — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 14, 2024

Duran spent most of the season in the shadow of Ollie Watkins but his unstoppable goal against Crystal Palace was hugely important. With Villa trailing 1-0 in the 87th minute, the Colombian received Lucas Digne’s cross on his chest and rifled a fierce bullet of a volley high into the net. It set up a grandstand finish as two stoppage-time goals earned Villa a 3-1 win.

Marcus Rashford (v Man City, March)

Rashford put United ahead against City with a fine strike (Mike Egerton/PA)

United have not had a great campaign but they have scored some great goals and Rashford delivered another one in the Manchester derby. The England international gave his side a surprise eighth-minute lead at the Etihad Stadium when he was teed up by Fernandes and hit a stunning right-footed drive which crashed into the roof of the net.

Pervis Estupinan (v Tottenham, December)

What a hit from Estupiñán! 🚀 On his first game back from injury, the Ecuadorian scores a screamer! 💥 #PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/c2ZbDh6gpt — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

The Seagulls put Tottenham to the sword just after Christmas and Estupinan gifted their fans a spectacular goal. With his side already 2-0 up, the left-back arrowed a rising left-footed shot across goal and into the top corner.

Cole Palmer (v Everton, April)

Another one for the mantelpiece. 🏆 Cole Palmer's sublime goal against Everton has won April's @PremierLeague Goal of the Month award. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/cnhHOsEYJu — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 10, 2024

The Chelsea star bagged four goals, including a 16-minute hat-trick, in the 6-0 rout of Everton, but it was his opener which he will remember the most. Palmer opened the floodgates in the 13th minute by curling into the bottom corner after nutmegging Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and playing a one-two with Nicolas Jackson.