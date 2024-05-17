UK interest remains in hosting Women’s World Cup in 2030s as Brazil lands 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK interest remains in hosting Women’s World Cup in 2030s as Brazil lands 2027

By Press Association
Backers of a potential United Kingdom bid to stage the Women’s World Cup in the 2030s will review their position in the months ahead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The backers of a potential United Kingdom bid to host the Women’s World Cup in the 2030s will review their position in the coming months, the PA news agency understands.

Europe’s chances of success in that decade appear to have been enhanced after Brazil was awarded hosting rights for the 2027 finals on Friday, seeing off a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

The United States and Mexico dropped out of that race to focus on a bid to host in 2031 and while a North American bid would be strong favourites for that tournament, that would then mean 2035 would mark 16 years since Europe last hosted.

Elite sport funding body UK Sport announced in March that hosting the women’s tournament was one of its key ambitions for the next decade.

The PA news agency understands that interest remains, although no definite decision to bid has been made at this point. Any decision to bid will be a subject to a comprehensive feasibility assessment, but those involved in the bid will review the position in the months ahead.

Brazil’s successful bid for 2027 means it will be the first South American host of the women’s finals, having hosted the men’s event twice before in 1950 and 2014.

It will be the first women’s finals to feature 32 teams.

England finished runners-up at the last finals in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, losing 1-0 to Spain in the final.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “Congratulations to Brazil. We will have the best World Cup in Brazil. Many thanks as well to the BNG bid, who have been fantastic.”

Valesca Araujo, the operational manager of Brazil’s bid team, said at a press conference on Friday: “We are working on a transformation, not only for the country but for the continent.

“Right now women’s football in South America needs to be developed. But we started this work.

“The region also has great potential. We need to develop a lot. Brazilians have been working hard for this.

“Brazil has had success with three massive events, the Olympic Games (in 2016), the World Cup (in 2014) and the PanAmerican Games (in 2007). Everybody likes going to Brazil and I think this was a mix that helped us to be privileged in hosting a World Cup at home.”