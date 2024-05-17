Emma Hayes concerned over decline in female coaches in Women’s Super League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emma Hayes concerned over decline in female coaches in Women’s Super League

By Press Association
Emma Hayes is leaving Chelsea to become United States head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Hayes is leaving Chelsea to become United States head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Emma Hayes has voiced her concern that there will be a decline in the number of female coaches in the Women’s Super League as she prepares for her departure from Chelsea.

Hayes, who is becoming United States head coach, will oversee the final match of her glittering 12-year tenure as Blues boss when the team play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

That afternoon will also see fellow parent Carla Ward have her last game in charge of Aston Villa as they host Chelsea’s title rivals Manchester City at Villa Park.

Asked what she would like to see in the WSL in the coming years, Hayes told a press conference on Friday: “I’ve been an advocate of not just the women’s game but how to do the best for women in the game and I still think we’re wide of the mark with that.

“I think there will be declining numbers of female coaches for sure, because of the demands. And if you’re a parent, forget about it, unless we have an openness and a willingness to consider different things.

“It’s really, really difficult to be a parent and full-time in this industry, which isn’t nine to five, it’s seven days a week.

“So I think being open to doing things differently – I’d love to see a co-coaching team, females coaching the game, maybe two mums. I think we have to consider those things.”

Hayes also called for more investment in the women’s game, as well as expressing her view that it is “getting a little nasty”, adding: “I see some of the abuse this year that’s been at an extreme level, whether it was (Tottenham goalkeeper) Becky Spencer in the FA Cup final the other day…Lauren James or (fellow Chelsea player) Fran Kirby, whoever.

“I think there’s that part of the game or social media that I don’t like. I hope that changes with regulations.”

Arsenal this week announced plans for their women’s team to play 11 games at the Emirates Stadium next season, and Hayes also said of the future: “This should be happening here – that’s what I want to see at Chelsea, I want to see us at Stamford Bridge every week, but sold out.

Emma Hayes with her son
Hayes will oversee the final match of her glittering 12-year tenure as Blues boss against Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

“I want the girls to have a new facility. I want that to continue to be upgraded. I want them to continue to have a voice – and I know they will.

“I know the technical directors will work with the player leadership group. I want them to never ever stop asking ‘what can we do better’?”

Under Hayes, Chelsea have won 13 major trophies, including the WSL six times – four in the last four years – and were Champions League runners-up in 2021.