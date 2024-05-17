Mauricio Pochettino hoping strong finish builds momentum for next season

Mauricio Pochettino said the backing of Chelsea’s owners is key to his chances of finding success at Stamford Bridge and predicted the team’s strong finish to the season will be a springboard for next term.

Co-owner Todd Boehly spoke this week about the importance of patience in football, seemingly indicating his support for the Argentinian as he stands on the brink of returning the club to Europe following a four-game winning run.

A point at home to Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season will secure a sixth-placed finish and potentially a route into the Europa League, depending on the outcome of the FA Cup final on May 25.

Chelsea were 2-1 winners at Brighton on Wednesday as they chase a top-six finish (Adam Davy/PA)

However, a victory could catapult the team above Tottenham and into fifth, meaning they would not have to invest their hopes in Manchester City preventing rivals United – who are set to finish outside the European places – from lifting the cup at Wembley.

Should United win and Chelsea finish sixth the Blues would enter the Conference League.

But the 52-year-old was looking beyond the end of the current campaign after encouraging signs from Boehly regarding his future.

“It’s important to have the backing of the owners,” said Pochettino. “They are the bosses. Because it’s the best for the club and for the players and fans. We know very well that coaches, we are judged on results in a very short period.

Chelsea’s fine Premier League form began after they were thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Football is a very dynamic sport, anything can change. But we are working to plan the strategy for summer and pre-season, then to start (next) season in the best condition.

“The way we are finishing the season, I am happy. To finish in this way gives us the hope to start strong next season, with the capacity from the beginning of the season to have the possibility to fight for big things.”

Since being hammered 5-0 by Arsenal on April 23, Chelsea have recovered to find their best form of Pochettino’s tenure, fighting back to draw 2-2 with Champions League-bound Aston Villa four days later then embarking on their longest winning streak in more than 18 months.

During the defeat at the Emirates Stadium supporters in the away section questioned the commitment of the players, whom Pochettino has repeatedly insisted will need time to fulfil their potential in the blue of Chelsea.

“It was a bad day at the office,” said Pochettino. “That can happen to any team.

“It will help (the players to mature). All the experiences help. It depends how you approach it. Negative things that happen, you can turn and make positive for your future. It depends on your attitude.”

Striker Christopher Nkunku will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game after his goal helped earn a 2-1 win at Brighton on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has endured a debut season badly disrupted by injuries but could be in line to start for only the third time since joining last summer.

“He played more than we expected (on Wednesday),” said Pochettino. “Tomorrow we will assess whether he can start – 90 minutes will be difficult. We need not to take risks.”