David Moyes eager to win final West Ham game for fans not as Declan Rice favour

David Moyes is determined to sign off at West Ham with a victory – but not as a favour to former captain Declan Rice.

The Hammers could swing the title race the way of Rice’s current side Arsenal if they can pull off a shock win in Moyes’ final match in charge of the club at Manchester City on Sunday.

City head into the last round of Premier League fixtures leading the Premier League by two points from Gunners, who host Everton in their concluding fixture.

West Ham’s Europa Conference League-winning captain Declan Rice is now hoping to win the Premier League with Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Moyes wants his side to play a full part in the day but insists they have their own motivations, even though they are already locked in to a ninth-placed finish.

The departing Scot told reporters at a press conference: “Everybody here loves Declan, everybody will remember him, but we’re not doing it for Declan.

“We’re fully focused on ourselves. We’re not playing to make Manchester City lose the Premier League or for Arsenal to win the league, we’re playing for West Ham and we’re trying to win the game for our supporters.

“It’s difficult to beat Manchester City at any time, especially when they know they’ve got to win a game to secure the championship. That puts us under pressure because of what Manchester City can do, but it also puts them under a bit of pressure.

“Football is a strange game, and you never know what moments you’re going to have to win games. We have to try and take those opportunities when they arrive.”

Moyes is weighing up his next move (Steven Paston/PA)

Moyes, whose contract expires this summer, is leaving West Ham after a second spell at the club of four-and-half years. He also had a previous stint at the helm from 2017-18.

The 61-year-old is yet to decide on his next move but he revealed he has not been short of offers.

He said: “I’ve got a lot of thoughts about what might happen. At the moment I’m looking forward to a break and having some time off but it’s an interesting period.

“The minute you step aside it’s interesting the people who contact you. I look forward to the next chapter whatever that might involve.”

Moyes guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory last season, ending a trophy drought of 43 years, and feels he leaves the club in good shape.

Moyes feels he is leaving the team in good shape (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said: “I’m extremely proud to say that I’ve helped bring European football to West Ham during my time at the club.

“It’s not something that’s been a regular thing here, and I think to get the results we have over three years, with the amount of games we’ve played, has been a good achievement.

“I think one of the big things for me is that we pulled the club back together, to some extent, on and off the field. We’ve brought a degree of stability, and I think from that point of view people are happier than they might have been before we came in.