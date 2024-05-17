Brendan Rodgers hails Celtic hierarchy for ‘brave decision’ to bring him back

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has thanked principal shareholder Dermot Desmond for having the bravery to bring him back to Glasgow.

The appointment of Rodgers last summer was met with a mixed reaction as fans dealing with the disappointment of Ange Postecoglou’s departure had to quickly process their feelings over the return of a man who had upset many with his sudden mid-season departure for Leicester in February 2019.

The 51-year-old had to wait until clinching the cinch Premiership title at Kilmarnock on Wednesday to hear a sizeable portion of the Celtic support sing his name again in a sign he has truly been forgiven by at least the vast majority.

“I’ll always think a lot of Dermot bringing me back, because that was a brave decision from him and the board to take me back, knowing it maybe wasn’t going to be universally acclaimed bringing me back, no matter how successful I had been,” he said.

Dermot Desmond, centre, flanked by chairman Peter Lawwell and chief executive Michael Nicholson, right (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“But they had the foresight and the acumen to be able to convince me to come back, and I’m so glad that I did do.

“You then have to deal with those situations but it’s all worth it. I wouldn’t change it, because it makes me a better coach and a better manager having to go through what I have gone through this season.

“I know that we will be back bigger and stronger for next season.”

Rodgers was particularly bemused by criticism of his style of play as departures of key players and injuries to others, plus some new signings not hitting the ground running, affected the flow of the team. He admitted some of the commentary had affected him.

Brendan Rodgers had an underwhelming welcome back in June last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I’m not made of wood,” he said. “We all have feelings, and we’re all obviously built in different ways. I feel that I can deal with pressure and those situations, but it still doesn’t make you immune to everything.

“But I think what the experience has given me is not to become too emotional with words, and there have been lots of that.

“I can trace back to August whenever the headlines were around, that I was under massive pressure. This was only the 26th of August. That’s continued right the way through with various people having their say.

“Listen, that’s the modern world in this game. But for me, I had to show a mental strength like the team has had to do, and eventually the work that we do, the processes we have in place, have come through in the end.”

Rodgers and the team were greeted by thousands of supporters as they returned to Celtic Park following the 5-0 win over Killie.

“We play and work for the supporters,” he said.

“They are absolutely unrivalled. I’ve managed other huge clubs, Liverpool, but there’s not many other clubs where you’ll get that – either after the game on the field, and then coming away and having that afterwards at the stadium. That’s what makes this club so unique.

“There’s a big demand here, there’s big expectation, there’s massive pressure, it’s never an easy job. But nights like that, and moments like that really make it worthwhile.”

The celebrations will continue when Celtic receive the trophy after hosting St Mirren.

“I think the atmosphere will be amazing on Saturday,” Rodgers said.

“It will make it extra special, with having clinched it on Wednesday, then not having so long to wait for the game.

“It’s a celebration, of course, but I want us to play well. There are still three points to play for and finish the season on a real high.

“We can finish off with 93 points and add to our goal tally for what has been a disastrous storyline that’s been created. It’s some benchmark that we’ve set.”