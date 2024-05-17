Tyson Fury vows to knock Oleksandr Usyk ‘spark out’ at fiery Riyadh weigh-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tyson Fury vows to knock Oleksandr Usyk ‘spark out’ at fiery Riyadh weigh-in

By Press Association
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are pulled apart as tempers flare during the weigh-in (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are pulled apart as tempers flare during the weigh-in (Nick Potts/PA)

Tyson Fury unleashed an expletive-filled rant at Oleksandr Usyk during a fiery weigh-in for Saturday’s undisputed world heavyweight showdown in Riyadh.

Fury touched heads with Usyk and then shoved his Ukrainian opponent when the rivals came together for the final face-off before they clash to decide the division’s greatest fighter of their generation.

They had to be separated by security but Fury continued to point and shout at Usyk in stark contrast to Thursday night’s muted press conference.

“We’re ready to rock and roll. Fireworks tomorrow night,” Fury said on the stage.

“I’m going to knock this little f***** spark out. I’m coming for his heart, that’s what I’m coming for.

“F*** his belts, I’m coming for his f***ing heart. He’s getting it tomorrow, spark out.

“F*** him and f*** all of his team too. F*** the lot of them. They can all get it if they want too, s***houses!”

Usyk was unmoved by Fury’s provocation and delivered a calmer interview once Fury had left the stage, declaring that he is not feeling any nerves despite the size of the occasion.

BOXING Fury
(PA Graphics)

“Don’t be afraid, I will not leave you alone tomorrow. If I will be nervous, I won’t win. My fans – I love you, see you tomorrow,” he said.

Suspicions that Fury was looking lightest for some time were confirmed when he weighed in at 18stones 11lbs, his lowest since 2018 when he fought Deontay Wilder for the first time.

It confirmed his poor conditioning for his contentious points win against Francis Ngannou in December when he weighed 19 stones 12lbs.

Usyk tipped the scales at a career high 16 stones 6lbs, a full eight pounds heavier than his previous high for his second fight against Anthony Joshua in 2022, yet still over two stones lighter.

Some of the biggest names in heavyweight history were present to watch the weigh in, including Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes and Wladimir Klitschko.