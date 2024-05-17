Son Heung-min was the man Mikel Arteta wanted Tottenham’s big chance to fall to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Son Heung-min was the man Mikel Arteta wanted Tottenham’s big chance to fall to

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta would have picked Son out of any Premier League player to score the late chance he missed against Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta said Son Heung-min was the one player in the Premier League he would have wanted on the end of the opportunity that could have put Arsenal in pole position to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners head into the final weekend of the campaign relying on West Ham to take points off Pep Guardiola’s side if they are to end a 20-year wait to win the league.

But it could have been City needing help from Arsenal’s opponents Everton on Sunday had Tottenham captain Son not been denied an 86th-minute equaliser by substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega when clean through on goal on Tuesday.

“If I had to pick a player in the Premier League for that moment then it would have been him,” Arteta said.

“Michael Jordan explained it many times, how many times you have the winning shot and how sometimes he didn’t always manage to do it.

“This is the beauty of the sport too, so what can you do?”

City went on to beat Spurs 2-0 and will wrap up a fourth straight title if they beat David Moyes’ Hammers at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal last won the Premier League title in 2004
But if they slip up, Arsenal can win their first championship since the 2004 Invincibles campaign by beating the Toffees.

Should that happen, Arteta – who was Guardiola’s assistant at City for two title-winning campaigns between 2016 and 2019 – said it would be one of his life’s greatest achievements.

“It would be one of the best days of my life,” Arteta said.

“It is a big dream I didn’t achieve as a player. If I can do it, especially with the people I work with everyday, it will be some day.

Mikel Arteta was on Pep Guardiola's coaching staff for two of Manchester City's Premier League titles
“It was great (winning as an assistant). Lifting the trophy was beautiful.”

Arteta believes the title battle highlighted the “magic” of the Premier League.

England’s top tier is the only one of Europe’s ‘big five’ domestic competitions where the championship race has gone down to the last weekend.

“The magic is already happening because this is what every football supporter wants and lives that it goes to the last game,” the Arsenal boss added.

“The last minute of the Premier League at this level, the most beautiful league in the world by far where you have two teams. This is what you want, this is why it’s the most competitive league in the world.

“The unpredictability is like a drug. You are still there, you still have to earn it and it’s uncertain. There are a lot of factors which can change things around very quickly but when you manage to do it, it’s phenomenal.”