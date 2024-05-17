Wolves defeat left Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino fearing for his job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wolves defeat left Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino fearing for his job

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he feared he was close to being sacked after Chelsea lost to Wolves in February (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he feared he was close to being sacked after Chelsea lost to Wolves in February (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed how close he feared he was to the sack in the ‘lonely’ moments after a 4-2 home defeat to Wolves in February left his Chelsea rebuild seemingly in tatters.

The Argentinian saw his team booed off by fans amid possibly the most hostile atmosphere witnessed at Stamford Bridge since Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium acquired the club nearly two years ago, with a vocal section of the home support directing their anger toward the manager after the team capitulated to Gary O’Neil’s side.

It was a seventh defeat in 14 Premier League games which left the Blues 11th in the table, with the ease with which the visitors overran Pochettino’s young side, despite Cole Palmer having given them a first-half lead, drawing the wrath of supporters.

Matheus Cunha
Matheus Cunha’s hat-trick sent Chelsea to a damaging 4-2 defeat in front of their own fans (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The manner of the defeat was of particular concern. Wolves, for whom Matheus Cunha netted a hat-trick, looked sharper, fitter and more committed than Chelsea, despite more than £1billion invested in the squad by Boehly, and as the players left the pitch to a volley of jeers the manager’s future looked in grave doubt.

Asked if he had ever believed he was about to be dismissed, the 52-year-old replied: “I think after Wolves.

“Remember what happened after also,” he added, a reference to a tweet from Thiago Silva’s wife Bella that appeared to call for his removal.

“It was a tough moment that defeat at home. In this moment, when you are a coaching staff you feel the loneliness.

“You feel like everyone is seeing you like you’re guilty of something that you don’t know.

Chelsea
There was an angry response from home supporters after Chelsea’s loss to Wolves (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We felt the loneliness. We were alone after the game, waiting. I think we spent two hours (in the stadium). That was the longest time after a game that we were there, looking between us in a very small room.

“We were more sad than thinking we would be sacked. It was an unfair situation. It was a situation we didn’t deserve.”

Pochettino was without eight injured first-team players that day, a recurring theme throughout his first season in charge.

Yet what has been at times a turbulent campaign looks set to finish on a high, with a point against Bournemouth on Sunday all that is required to secure a sixth-place finish and, pending the outcome of the FA Cup final on May 25, possibly secure a Europa League berth.

It comes after four consecutive victories that have injected optimism that the manager is, after a tough start, getting the best out of his fledgling squad.

It is a far cry from the cloud that hung over the club back in February. Asked whether he could see a way out after the Wolves debacle, Pochettino replied: “Not really. The problem was the circumstances (with injuries). They were really, really bad.”

Still, he hinted he would not be satisfied merely with guiding the club into Europe’s secondary competition.

“It’s not enough for us,” he said. “We are not going to celebrate. We are not going to take a picture to celebrate being in fifth or sixth. It’s not enough for the club.”