On this day in 2016: Sevilla extend Jurgen Klopp’s losing run in finals

By Press Association
Daniel Sturridge’s goal was not enough to give Liverpool victory over Sevilla (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool squandered the chance to end an 11-year European drought on this day in 2016 as defending champions Sevilla came from behind to secure an unprecedented third successive Europa League title with a 3-1 win in Basle.

Daniel Sturridge’s exquisite first half goal would have been worthy of winning any UEFA showpiece but Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to capitalise and went to pieces in the second half.

Liverpool v Sevilla – UEFA Europa League Final – St. Jakob-Park
Kevin Gameiro scored just seconds after the interval as the Reds were exposed defensively before Coke grabbed two in the space of six minutes to end Liverpool’s dream of a victory that would also have sealed a place in next season’s Champions League.

Coke fired Sevilla into the lead in the 64th minute and the midfielder repeated the feat six minutes later in somewhat controversial fashion as the referee over-ruled his linesman who had flagged for offside.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted he was still waiting for his luck to change after the defeat that made it five final losses in a row for the German.

Liverpool v Sevilla – UEFA Europa League Final – St. Jakob-Park
“There are more important things in life than football,” said Klopp. I don’t think God had a plan with me to go to the final and always have a knock.

“I’ve had a lot of luck in my life as I sit here as manager of Liverpool. I don’t think I am a unlucky person or life has not been good to me. We will carry on, I will carry on. I will try with all I have to reach the next final.”

Klopp would again come up short in the 2018 Champions League final before breaking his drought by winning the trophy the following season.