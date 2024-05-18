Jurgen Klopp hoping to keep emotional goodbye as ‘normal’ as possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurgen Klopp hoping to keep emotional goodbye as ‘normal’ as possible

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is preparing to say farewell to Anfield for the final time (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is preparing to say farewell to Anfield for the final time (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits after the “most intense week of my life” he may delegate team meeting duties to captain Virgil van Dijk.

The 56-year-old is in the final official two days of his tenure at the club after announcing in January his decision to leave his contract early after eight and a half years.

He has spent most of the last week saying his goodbyes to staff and associates – the players gave him their send-off at a barbecue on Thursday – and readily accepts he may not be in the right frame of mind to deliver the final preparations for Sunday’s visit of Wolves, which will be the most emotional of farewells at Anfield.

“This is a massive challenge now to sit here and pretend… I have no clue how the team meeting will be,” he said.

“The documentary guys (behind-the-scenes cameras have been following Klopp and the team for several months) asked me if they can have the last team meeting, which nobody ever had.

“I said no because I have no idea how that will be. Maybe Virg is doing it because somebody has to do it who is really on fire.

“Can I be on fire? Probably yes, I think so, but I don’t know in the moment. But it will be really strange.”

Anfield will be a sea of emotion on Sunday as fans say goodbye to their beloved manager but Klopp wants, perhaps unrealistically, for the focus to be on the football.

The time to revel in his achievements will come at the final whistle when Klopp will be honoured by players and staff and is expected to give his final address to Anfield.

“I want us to play top football. People come for that but you need an atmosphere for that,” he added.

“During the game it would be cool if that would be not a goodbye atmosphere but a really good football atmosphere, that would be cool.

“This is the last game of the season and after that is a holiday – that’s what I had for the last 24 years – so it’s business as usual…knowing that everything around the game and during the game will be completely different.

“We have to prepare as good and as normal as possible. I think I was never the part to disturb the game but probably in this moment I am the one and I’m really sorry for that, I would love not to be that.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp will get one final chance to celebrate in front of fans at Anfield on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“But standing there and pretending that it’s a completely normal game, nobody would believe me if I say that.

“It’s a challenge for different reasons this time and I hope we can just all together put a really good performance on the pitch – I think we would all deserve that.

“It’s much easier to celebrate afterwards if you saw a good game before. I cannot guarantee that now but I will try as hard as I can.”

On what he will feel as he leaves Anfield for the last time Klopp said: “Saying goodbye I don’t think is ever nice but saying goodbye without feeling sad or feeling hurt, that would mean that the time you spent together was not right and not great.

“And we had a great time, so it was always clear it will be tough and I know it will be tough.”