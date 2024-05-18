Erik ten Hag focused only on ‘two very important games’ not Man Utd future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Erik ten Hag focused only on ‘two very important games’ not Man Utd future

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag is focused on ending a poor season on a high (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Erik ten Hag is focused on ending a poor season on a high (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Erik ten Hag brushed aside potential distractions with the under-fire Manchester United manager’s full focus on ending a poor season with two victories.

The Dutchman’s position is under intense scrutiny as a promising first campaign in which the Red Devils won the Carabao Cup has been followed by a season with almost as many disappointments as injuries.

It means United head to Brighton this weekend in danger of setting the club’s lowest finish and points tally in the Premier League era, while also missing out on European qualification through the league.

But Ten Hag is not thinking about that, the past or beyond next weekend as he looks to win on the south coast in their final league game and then triumph in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Asked what he needs to change moving forward for United to reach their potential, he said: “I know, it’s in the back of my head,

“My focus is we have 10 days, two very important games, so now the focus is on the two games.”

Pushed on the future for United, Ten Hag said: “As I say, I look at the two games. That’s important.

“Other issues will only distract us. We know what we are building on, and we have to keep this process going.

Erik ten Hag gave a rousing speech to the crowd after beating Newcastle 3-2 on Wednesday
Erik ten Hag gave a rousing speech to the crowd after beating Newcastle 3-2 on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

“But at the same time, we have to win games, two very important games, and so all the focus for me, from the team, has to be on those two games.”

That mindset led Ten Hag to sidestep a question about what he had learned about himself this season, saying “all the energy” is on their final matches rather than “reflection”.

It also gave the United boss an excuse not to expand on his recent comments that he knew what was behind the injuries that have caused so much damage to his team this term.

“I know but I don’t share this,” Ten Hag said. “It’s not for now. It’s also not important because we can’t change this. The coming 10 days, it’s about those two games.”

United have been beset by problems this term but were boosted by the return of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and long-term absentee Lisandro Martinez in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Newcastle.

Departing Raphael Varane and fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof have also trained ahead of the trip to Brighton, who have won all three league meetings against United during Ten Hag’s reign.

“Most important is our game,” said the United boss, who oversaw a penalty shootout win against Albion in last season’s FA Cup semi-final meeting.

“Of course, it’s a typical style of play, Brighton. I admire it. The way they approach the game, it’s a real challenge, so we’re really looking forward (to it).

“But it’s up to us. It’s up to us to get the right plan, to get the right execution, so to prepare the team in the best way we can, and then it’s about the players to get the win.”