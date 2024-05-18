Dundee and Kilmarnock end the season with a draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dundee and Kilmarnock end the season with a draw

By Press Association
Derek McInnes’s Killie side ended the season with a 1-1 draw (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes’s Killie side ended the season with a 1-1 draw (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee and Kilmarnock signed off on their impressive cinch Premiership campaigns with a 1-1 draw at Dens Park as former colleagues Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes shared the spoils with each other for the fourth consecutive time.

Both bosses have thrived since Docherty left his long-time role as assistant to McInnes to become manager of the Dark Blues a year ago, and their buoyant teams have proved inseparable on the pitch this term, with each of their three previous encounters ending 2-2.

This one ended all square after Dundee captain Luke McCowan cancelled out an opener from veteran winger Gary Mackay-Steven, who marked his first start for Killie since joining in December by scoring his first career goal in two and a half years. McCowan blew the chance to win it for the hosts with a late penalty miss shortly after Killie’s Robbie Deas had been sent off.

Sixth-placed Dundee made two alterations to the side that started Tuesday’s 5-2 defeat at Rangers as Aaron Donnelly and Josh Mulligan replaced Malachi Boateng and Ryan Astley

Fourth-placed, Europe-bound Killie made five changes to the side that started the 5-0 home defeat by Celtic in midweek as Lewis Mayo, Danny Armstrong, Matty Kennedy, David Watson and Kyle Vassell made way for Fraser Murray, Rory McKenzie, Joe Wright, Liam Polworth and Mackay-Steven.

Following a low-key start, the deadlock was broken in the 24th minute when Mackay-Steven pounced to hook in a low shot from just outside the six-yard box after Murray’s strike ricocheted into his path. It was the 33-year-old former Aberdeen, Dundee United, Celtic and Hearts winger’s first goal since he netted for the Jambos against St Mirren in November 2021, and he went close to another shortly afterwards when he curled just over from edge of the box.

Dundee drew level in the 39th minute when Scott Tiffoney ran on to a long ball over the top, raced down the right and slipped a lovely pass across the edge of the box for the inrushing McCowan, who slotted beyond the exposed Kieran O’Hara. The offside flag initially cut short the Dark Blues’ celebrations but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was allowed to stand.

Killie hit the bar twice after the break through Marley Watkins and Murray before their hopes of ending the season with a victory were dented by the dismissal of Robbie Deas for a second bookable offence with five minutes left. Dundee had a chance to win it in the 88th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Dara Costelloe was fouled by Donnelly but McCowan blazed his spot-kick high and wide, meaning his side ended their largely positive campaign with an eight-game winless run.