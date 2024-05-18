Mikel Arteta braced for ‘very emotional’ day as Arsenal fight to end title wait

Mikel Arteta is braced for a “very emotional” final day of the Premier League season as he puts contract talk on the backburner while Arsenal chase their first league title since 2004.

Arsenal host Everton at Emirates Stadium and they will need to both win that match and for leaders Manchester City to drop points at home to West Ham if they are to claim league glory on Sunday.

The Gunners sit two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side but boast a better goal difference, something which could yet prove crucial if City slip up.

Maximum effort until the end 👊 📍 Sobha Realty Training Centre pic.twitter.com/6v36uxbavS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 18, 2024

It is shaping up to be a tense finish to a thrilling title race and Arteta is focusing his efforts on that rather than his long-term future at the club.

When asked if he has considered a new deal in north London, Arteta, whose current deal runs out in 2025, said: “That’s something that after the season or whenever the right time is, we will talk and sit down.

“I think whatever happens will be very emotional on the day.

“But afterwards we will have time to reflect. We have to go through the season and what we have done to come to the point we have done and try to understand why. We have to find the why and how we are going to do the next bit. That’s more important now.”

David Moyes, who managed Arteta when he was a player at Everton, will take charge of his final match as West Ham boss at the Etihad Stadium.

Arteta hopes his former boss can help Arsenal out with either a draw or victory in Manchester.

“That’s the beauty of this industry, that you come across people that you had experiences with in your life and it’s super important for you personally, and now you need something from them,” Arteta added.

“Hopefully it will happen.

“We all know that they (City) are a little bit closer because that’s one game less and they have to play at home, but they’re going to play a really tough opponent.

“We have suffered (against West Ham) this season and over the last few seasons, it is really tough to beat them. I’m sure they’re going to be very at it and hopefully they can help us to achieve our dream.”