We won’t live this again – Pep Guardiola urges Man City to seize opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We won’t live this again – Pep Guardiola urges Man City to seize opportunity

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are on the brink of an historic fourth successive Premier League title (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are on the brink of an historic fourth successive Premier League title (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to seize their chance to make history.

City will become the first English club to win four successive top-flight titles if they beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The reigning champions head into their final Premier League game of the season with a two-point cushion over Arsenal, who host Everton, and know their destiny in their own hands.

Manchester City celebrate scoring
City won 2-0 at Tottenham in midweek to take a two-point advantage into their last game (Adam Davy/PA)

City manager Guardiola said: “I know they will be so focused. Everybody knows what we are playing for.

“It is something we will not live again, none of us, it’s impossible – the chance to win four in a row. Not for any of us, in our lives, is it going to happen again.

“You have to live it, enjoy and think what you have to do during 95, 96, 97 minutes.”

Victory would not only secure Guardiola’s fourth title in a row but his sixth in the last seven years. He could then top off another outstanding campaign by becoming the first manager to win back-to-back domestic doubles in England next week.

Next season will be the last of his current contract and, until a decision is made about his future, speculation over his intentions will only increase. The one apparent certainty is that he has no intention of quitting this summer.

“I have a contract,” he said. “I want to be here next season.”

Pep Guardiola
Guardiola has already won the Premier League five times (Martin Rickett/PA)

A theory has taken hold that rival clubs may have to settle for second best until Guardiola does decide to move on, but he insists he is not unbeatable.

The Spaniard said: “That’s wrong. (Look at) the margins. If every season we won by 20 points I’d say yes, I’m a genius, I’m so good, but it’s not (like that).

“The Premier Leagues we won against Liverpool, they could have won. Arsenal could win (now).

“My opinion on Liverpool – nothing changes if they win or don’t win. I know just the winners are prized, they smell good, but it should not be the case.

“Before arriving here (at the last game), there’s been a lot of work behind it. Like at Liverpool and Arsenal this season, there has been a lot of work. It’s not because of what we have done in the past.

“There has been a lot of work for all departments. Otherwise you cannot be where we are.”

Stefan Ortega
Stefan Ortega (pictured) will deputise for Ederson in goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola will again put his faith in second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega after number one Ederson was ruled out with the fractured eye socket suffered in the midweek win at Tottenham.

The German has come off the bench to take over from Ederson on four occasions this season and, after he made some critical saves to hold off Spurs, Guardiola has full trust.

He said: “Today, in modern football, you have to have two proper good keepers.

“Before it was clear (who) the first keeper and second keeper (were), the distance was so big.

“Of course everybody knows that Ederson is the first keeper but the distance is not big.

“Like you have four-top class central defenders, you have to have two or three very good keepers, otherwise the team cannot compete.”