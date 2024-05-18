Thomas Frank: It’s not confirmed Ivan Toney will leave Brentford this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Frank: It’s not confirmed Ivan Toney will leave Brentford this summer

By Press Association
Thomas Frank urged Brentford fans not to be premature in saying goodbye to Ivan Toney (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thomas Frank urged caution to Brentford fans planning to bid farewell to Ivan Toney during Sunday’s Premier League finale against Newcastle.

The 28-year-old has a year left on his Bees contract and has made clear his desire to leave the Gtech Community Stadium, with Frank previously having acknowledged a move is likely.

Toney, who returned from an eight-month ban for gambling offences in January, has endured a fallow patch in front of goal lately, scoring only four times in 16 appearances since making his comeback and having not found the net since February.

Ivan Toney
He has been closely linked with a number of clubs but no bids were received during the last transfer window, and the manager said at the time that it is not certain the player will necessarily be sold this summer.

“We never know,” said Frank. “We thought so with Saman (Ghoddos, who was released and then re-signed) last year. We said goodbye to him last year, then three months later he’s stood there. It’s always tricky. (Toney) is under contract with us.

“But what we can agree on is that Ivan has been a fantastic player for us and hugely important.”

In February, the club confirmed the £30million signing of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago from Club Brugge for next season, likely to be a direct replacement for Toney in the event he departs.

Reports have suggested the club could also face a fight to retain their manager, with Frank thought to be high on a list of potential replacements should new Manchester United minority owners Ineos choose to dismiss Erik ten Hag.

Thomas Frank
The 50-year-old hinted that, whilst nothing is certain, he sees his long-term future in west London.

“I know everything has an ending, but for me I don’t know when,” he said. “Ten years time? There are so many positive things about this club. I haven’t thought about leaving.

“I think it’s very important not to close any doors in life. Not close the door on staying here for the rest of my career. Why not? Maybe I will do that.

“But also not close the door that maybe I’ll try something different in the future. But right now I’m very happy here. I can’t see any reason why I would want to leave.

“But football is football. You never know what is going happen.”