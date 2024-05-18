It’s not a race – Eddie Howe keen to temper expectations about Newcastle growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s not a race – Eddie Howe keen to temper expectations about Newcastle growth

By Press Association
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has called for patience as the club attempts to build for lasting success (John Walton/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has warned the club’s development under its Saudi-backed owners is not a race as he attempts to rein in expectation.

The Magpies, who are 80 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have enjoyed a significant resurgence since Amanda Staveley and her partners completed their £305million takeover in November 2021.

However, having admitted they had over-achieved in finishing fourth last season, head coach Howe is acutely aware of the need for patience as they attempt to take the next steps within the Premier League’s strict financial rules, which are currently the topic of intense debate.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has been on Tyneside this month
Speaking as he prepared his players for Sunday’s final-day trip to Brentford, Howe said: “Everyone wants to grow the club quickly, but I don’t think you can look at it as a race. The club will progress at the rate it can within the rules.

“I understand everyone wants success yesterday. My job sometimes is to control that and give a truer picture of what is happening at the football club.

“Yes, we are trying to grow it but the players and staff have done incredibly well in the time I have been here.

“Our progress rate has been really quick in my opinion and everyone has done incredibly well, so I understand the demand for more, but you have to reflect that we’ve done OK so far.

“The ambition is there, but you have to work within the reality and the reality is we are not the number one club off the pitch yet in terms of income or the number one club in lots of areas, so for us to get there takes a lot of hard work.”

PIF’s purchase of a controlling stake in Newcastle proved to be the prelude to significant further investment in sport – domestic football and golf in particular – by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, prompting suggestions that the Premier League club could become an increasingly small priority.

However, fund governor and club chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was on Tyneside last week as the hierarchy plots the way forward and Howe is confident the commitment remains undimmed.

He said: “They are very serious about it. I have seen no indication otherwise.

“The issue is in those sports, you can possibly invest whatever you want. Here, you certainly can’t and I think that is the thing, and that is a talking point for everyone connected with football at the moment.”