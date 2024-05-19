Beaten Tyson Fury plans to relax before turning focus to Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beaten Tyson Fury plans to relax before turning focus to Oleksandr Usyk rematch

By Press Association
Tyson Fury (left) was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk on a split decision (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury (left) was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk on a split decision (Nick Potts/PA)

Tyson Fury may be reluctant to think about a rematch with new heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk but all roads lead to a second instalment of their gripping rivalry in Riyadh in October.

Usyk added Fury’s WBC belt to his WBA, WBO and IBF titles with a split decision victory that crowns him as the division’s first undisputed champion for almost a quarter of a century.

An enthralling contest full of momentum shifts, skill and courage ended with the first defeat of Fury’s career and with an immediate rematch clause written into the fighters’ contract, they will clash again later this year.

But for now the ‘Gypsy King’ will lick his wounds after being outfought and out-thought in a classic heavyweight encounter that surpassed expectations.

“I’ve just had a fight. As you can see from my face, I’m pretty busted up and Usyk’s gone to hospital with a broken jaw. He’s busted up too,” said Fury, his face heavily marked after a brutal night’s work.

“We punched f*** out of each other for 12 rounds, so I’ll go home, eat some food, drink a few beers, have some family time, walk the dog, go to the tip.

“I will regroup and then me and (promoter) Frank Warren will talk about what’s going to happen in the future. I’ll speak to the wife and kids and see what I want to do.

“If there’s going to be another fight in October, well then Rock’n Roll Sally. Get up!”

Fury was convinced he had won the fight and indicated there is no thought of retirement having earned in the region of £100million for facing Usyk in the first meeting alone.

“I ain’t boxing because I’ve got no money, I’m boxing because I love it. I’m 36 in a few months. I’ve been boxing since I was a child,” he said.

“Where does it all end? Do I have a hundred fights and break down and end up in a wheelchair?

“While I’m still loving the game – and I was having fun in the there – then I will continue to do it. When I can’t do it any more, I’ll pack it up.”

Tyson Fury was badly hurt during the ninth round (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury was badly hurt during the ninth round (Nick Potts/PA)

Usyk will soon be stripped of the IBF belt for failing to meet their mandatory challenger, while the division’s Saudi paymasters will draft contingency plans for 2024 having intended for Fury and Anthony Joshua to meet twice with all the titles at stake.

More immediately, Fury’s camp will reflect on both his tactics and messaging in between rounds.

Lennox Lewis – Usyk’s predecessor as last undisputed heavyweight champion – felt that Fury was “boxing like he won the fight” and the 35-year-old pre-bout favourite admitted his corner had failed to provide the urgency needed given he was saved by the ropes and then the bell in the ninth.

While he spent most of the fight on the back foot against an opponent almost three stones lighter and six inches shorter, Usyk kept advancing and took control from the eighth onwards, although from the end of the sixth his straight left hand was landing with intent.

Lennox Lewis (left) questioned Tyson Fury's tactics (Nick Potts/PA)
Lennox Lewis (left) questioned Tyson Fury’s tactics (Nick Potts/PA)

“If they’d said to me in the last round that ‘you’re down, go try and finish him’, I would have done. But everyone in the corner believed we were up,” Fury said.

“All I had to do was just keep boxing and doing what I was doing. Maybe keep my defence a little tighter, show a bit more focus and not so much messing around, but I was having fun in there.

“We put on a show for the fans. I’m proud of myself. I was hit and I was hurt and I rallied on back. That’s what the GK does.”