‘Happy’ Oleksandr Usyk to take a break after nine months of sacrifices pay off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘Happy’ Oleksandr Usyk to take a break after nine months of sacrifices pay off

By Press Association
Oleksandr Usyk was left battered but victorious after his split decision victory over Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Oleksandr Usyk was left battered but victorious after his split decision victory over Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)

Oleksandr Usyk will switch off from boxing after proving he is the best heavyweight of his generation by outpointing Tyson Fury in Riyadh.

Usyk emerged from a shaky sixth round to finish strongly against Fury, who was desperately close to being stopped in the ninth with only the ropes and bell coming to his rescue.

The remarkable Ukrainian now holds the distinction of becoming just the second fighter alongside Evander Holyfield to be crowned undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion.

Usyk’s training camp for ‘Ring of Fire’ was extended when Fury suffered a cut in training, forcing the original date of February 17 to be postponed, and the Olympic gold medallist revealed the sacrifices he made to be ready.

“I don’t want to think about boxing now,” said Usyk, who arrived for the post-fight press conference with his daughter Yelizaveta’s Eeyore cuddly toy.

“My camp started in September 2023 and I worked for nine months. I missed Happy New Year, I missed my son’s birthday, I missed my other son’s birthday, I missed my daughter’s birthday and then the birth of my daughter.

“I also missed family holidays. I was only focused on this fight. Now I’m happy and I want to go back home.”

Oleksandr Usyk was not distracted by Tyson Fury's showboating
Oleksandr Usyk was not distracted by Tyson Fury’s showboating (Nick Potts/PA)

Usyk’s status as undisputed champion will be brief with the IBF soon to strip him of their title as his contracted rematch with Fury in October means he is unable to face their mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic.

But there is no questioning his place at the summit of the division after relentlessly pursuing Fury across 12 gripping rounds, defying the disadvantage of conceding almost three stones in weight and six inches in height to topple the bigger man.

The 37-year-old made a brief hospital visit for a scan on an injury his promoter Alex Krassyuk declined to specify amid suggestions he had broken his jaw, but he later returned to the Kingdom Arena to give a press conference.

Anthony Joshua (left) was at ringside to watch Oleksandr Usyk win
Anthony Joshua (left) was at ringside to watch Oleksandr Usyk win (Nick Potts/PA)

At the end he broke down in tears in memory of his father, who died shortly after he won gold at London 2012 – before they had the chance to celebrate together. Usyk has previously said that his father visits him in his dreams.

“I miss my father. I said to him ‘you live there and I live here, please don’t come for me, I love you’,” Usyk said.

“For me it’s hard when my father comes back to me because I remember all life. I know he is here.”