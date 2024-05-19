Livingston end life in the Premiership with dull draw against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Livingston end life in the Premiership with dull draw against Hibs

By Press Association
Bruce Anderson scored the equaliser for Livingston (PA)
Relegated Livingston ended their six year stay in the cinch Premiership with a 1-1 draw with Hibernian at the Tony Macaroni Arena, as Bruce Anderson cancelled out Myziane Maolida’s deflected strike.

In a match that meant little to either side in terms of league position, the match lacked quality until Maolida connected well with a left-footed attempt that took a nick and flew into the far corner shortly after half-time.

But Anderson ensured Livingston’s disappointing campaign would not end in another defeat as he neatly brought down Joel Nouble’s cross before sliding the ball home.

The draw means Hibs end a poor campaign in 8th place, while the Lions – whose relegation was confirmed earlier this month – will continue to prepare for life in the Championship.

Both managers made just one change from their midweek fixtures, with Andrew Shinnie coming in for Steven Bradley for Livi and Jordan Obita replacing Lewis Stevenson in the Hibs starting line up.

It was the home side who had the first effort on target as Michael Nottingham met a Sean Kelly corner in the 12th minute but his headed effort was saved comfortably by Joseph Wollacott.

It took until the 29th minute for the next chance as Nectarios Triantis played a neat one-two with Joe Newell before firing narrowly wide of the post via a deflection.

Josh Campbell then fired just past the opposite post from a similar position in the 37th minute and Newell saw another long-range effort easily saved moments later as a forgettable opening period ended goalless.

The first half may have been uneventful but it took only four minutes of the second half for the game’s first goal as the visitors grabbed the opener.

Maolida showered persistence at the edge of the box and, after having an effort blocked, his left-footed attempt took a deflection and flew into the top right-hand corner, leaving Livi keeper Shamal George with no chance.

Hibs looked to extend their lead and Campbell volleyed over when well placed before Livingston grabbed the equaliser on 67 minutes.

Nouble was the architect with a dangerous inswinging cross and – after Obita and Nottingham collided in the six yard box – the ball was expertly brought down by Anderson who slotted a cool finish past Wollacott.

Hibs began to pepper the Livingston goal as they looked to get back in front, with Adam Le Fondre volleying over and Obita and Martin Boyle seeing attempts blocked.

Anderson then thought he had won it for the hosts in the 84th minute as he raced through to finish but the assistant referee’s flag was up for offside as the match ended all square.