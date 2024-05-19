Ross County face relegation play-off after drawing against 10-man Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ross County face relegation play-off after drawing against 10-man Aberdeen

By Press Association
Yan Dhanda’s penalty was not enough to take Ross County to safety (Simon Galloway/PA)
Yan Dhanda’s penalty was not enough to take Ross County to safety (Simon Galloway/PA)

Ross County will contest the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off after drawing 2-2 with Aberdeen.

St Johnstone’s win at Motherwell meant the Staggies needed all three points against the Dons to secure safety.

And despite playing the last 26 minutes against 10 men and hitting the woodwork in stoppage time, the hosts could not find a winner which would have moved them up to 10th.

Ross County had made a fine start as Simon Murray gave them a fifth-minute lead.

Connor Randall’s cross was only half-cleared by the Dons defence and County’s top scorer Murray flicked the ball over his head before firing past Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos and into the bottom corner.

The visitors responded well in Dingwall and equalised just after the half-hour mark.

Connor Barron dribbled past multiple County defenders and into the box, where he floated a cross towards the back post for Ester Sokler to power a header past County keeper Ross Laidlaw from close range.

County tried to come out swinging in the second half, with Randall hitting the outside of the post after receiving the ball inside Aberdeen’s box from Yan Dhanda.

However, in the 50th minute Aberdeen took the lead, with Junior Hoilett getting to the byline before cutting the ball back for Jamie McGrath to tap in.

The Dons thought they had made it 3-1 shortly afterwards, with Sokler tapping in after Hoilett had hit the post, but the offside flag was raised.

But the complexion of the match was changed in the 64th minute.

A wayward header from Nicky Devlin looked to send Jordan White through on goal, but when he was pulled down by Angus MacDonald the referee pointed to the penalty spot and sent the Aberdeen defender off.

Dhanda stepped up to take it, and he sent Roos the wrong way to level the scores once again.

Needing a winner, the hosts pushed forward and Murray forced Roos into a good save just moments before Will Nightingale’s long-range volley was deflected on to the crossbar.

Nightingale hit the post again in injury time, heading Dhanda’s free-kick on to the frame of the goal, before White blazed over the bar from six yards out.

Try as they might, though, they could not find a winning goal and will have to beat Raith Rovers in a play-off to remain in the Premiership next season.