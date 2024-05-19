Scott Lindsey pays emotional family tribute after Crawley’s play-off victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey pays emotional family tribute after Crawley’s play-off victory

By Press Association
Crawley players celebrate with manager Scott Lindsey their Wembley victory (Rhianna Chadwick, PA)
Crawley players celebrate with manager Scott Lindsey their Wembley victory (Rhianna Chadwick, PA)

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey admitted his past experiences helped fuel motivations that were fulfilled with promotion after his side’s 2-0 victory over Crewe in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

Lindsey lost his brother Matthew in a motorcycle accident in 1995 and his wife Hayley to cancer five years ago.

His perspective drove him on to envisage Crawley’s promotion, even after finishing 22nd in League Two last season and surviving on the final day.

Lindsey said: “It’s not a miracle that we’ve gone from 22nd last season to promotion, just hard work.

“Because of past experiences in my life where I’ve lost loved ones and people really close to me, I understand that life’s really short.

“While some people would look at finishing 22nd last year and think that this year is about consolidation, not me. Life’s too short to consolidate. I want to make a difference.

“I thought about my family before the match today in the coaches’ office in the dressing room.

“Sometimes I fail as a partner and a dad because I work so hard. I come home, we have dinner together and there are nine of us around the dinner table, because I’ve got a lot of children.

“They’re eating dinner and chatting and I’m looking at a tactics board. So I’m really grateful to them.

“But it’s the players who did it. There were nine players in the squad today who were playing non-league football last year.

“They have taken things on and executed them fantastically well all season. We haven’t always got it right, but we have today.

“We just looked so good on the big Wembley pitch. So composed on the ball but aggressive without it. It was just ridiculous.”

Danilo Orsi opened the scoring for Crawley just before half time, with Liam Kelly ensuring victory with five minutes remaining.

Crewe manager Lee Bell admitted that the final was a step too far for his injury-ravaged side.

Bell said: “We didn’t get going and struggled to create anything. Congratulations to Scott and Crawley. I thought they were worthy winners on the day.

“It’s been a real stretch for my players, a real stretch because we’ve got one of the smallest squads.

“I think we’ve got 18 players, a few out injured, and for what they achieved and kept going particularly in the last 12 or 13 games, I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to be around as a manager in his first full season. I am really proud of all of them.

“We lost some players in January, then injuries have kicked in. It’s not an excuse, the players are just really stretched.

“It’s hard to say right now whether this will affect us next season because we’re all hurting, even if we put a brave face on.

“The main objective for the club now is to try and keep this squad together. We’ve got a lot of out-of-contract players, but knowing the players, if we can keep it all together, they’ll be back chomping at the bit ready to go next season.”