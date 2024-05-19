Manchester City: The serial Premier League winners who don’t do twists and turns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City: The serial Premier League winners who don’t do twists and turns

By Press Association
Rodri was key for Manchester City throughout their campaign (Martin Rickett/PA)
As Manchester City celebrate their historic fourth successive Premier League title – and sixth in seven years – it is remarkable to think some considered them third favourites just last month.

April began with City having just been held to a goalless draw by Arsenal, a result which not only cost them the chance to leapfrog the Gunners, but left Liverpool standing alone at the top.

Yet as the Merseysiders have learned only too well in recent years, this is not a City side that should ever be doubted.

Phil Foden shone throughout Manchester City's campaign
This time Liverpool’s challenge was to fade before the final straight but the Gunners bounced back from a slip-up at the hands of Aston Villa to take the fight to the final day.

It was arguably one of the great Premier League finishes but that defeat to Villa, a full seven games before the end of the season, was all the opening City needed.

In the past there would still have been time for “twists and turns” but City, in the era of Pep Guardiola, simply do not do twists and turns. Once a door is left ajar, time and time again they have shown they not only push it open, but charge through it.

That is a tribute to the enduring quality and mentality of this superb squad and, above all, the mastery of Guardiola.

Manchester City did not drop a point after their draw with Arsenal in March
There may be times in the autumn or winter when City can dip below their usual standards and be picked off. Arsenal themselves proved that by beating them at the Emirates in October, while there was also a loss to Wolves and points dropped against Crystal Palace and an underwhelming Chelsea.

But come the new year, and certainly the spring, City click into gear. The intensity lifts and the required results are almost invariably found.

Guardiola has never wavered in how he wants his teams to play, and when their fluid style is allied to individual ability and a fierce determination to win, they become a fearsome force.

Arguably the squad was not as strong or dominant this season, and the performances not as polished as recent years.

Manchester City had to replace Ilkay Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez have not been replaced with like-for-like quality while Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones have missed large spells through injury. Jack Grealish was also unable to build on his impressive 2022-23 season.

Others have stepped up, however. Phil Foden has matured into a playmaker of some stature while the team have been unbeaten whenever the formidable Rodri has played. There have been other contributions throughout the team and the cameos of back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega have been as important as any.

It should also be mentioned that Haaland and De Bruyne have delivered in abundance when fit, of course.

Kevin De Bruyne (left) and Erling Haaland have contributed when fit
There does remain an elephant in the room, with nobody knowing what the outcome will be when the 115 charges the club face over financial irregularities finally come to a head.

But, in purely footballing terms, this is a special group. Winning four titles is an extraordinary achievement, another in a growing list for Guardiola’s City along with last year’s treble and their 2019 domestic clean sweep.

In this mood it seems unlikely this – or completing an unprecedented second successive double next weekend – will be the summit of their accomplishments.