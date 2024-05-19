Danni Wyatt rewarded for sticking to her guns as England secure T20 series sweep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danni Wyatt rewarded for sticking to her guns as England secure T20 series sweep

By Press Association
Danni Wyatt ended a lean run with the bat (Nigel French/PA)
Danni Wyatt is prepared to fail more often than not if it means she can play the sort of innings that propelled England to a 3-0 clean sweep of Pakistan in their T20 series at Headingley.

After two single-figure scores in this three-match series and having been unable to pass 21 in any of her last 10 innings across formats, Wyatt found some fluency with a sparkling 87 off 48 balls on Sunday.

While she was dropped on 12, 79 and 81, Wyatt peeled off a dozen fours and England’s lone six to underpin a total of 176 all out, which was enough for a 34-run win as Pakistan settled on 142 for four.

“I failed in the first two games so I really wanted a score but also I wasn’t getting too stressed about it because I’ve had ups and downs for most of my career,” the England opener said.

“The intent I have means I’m going to fail more times than I come off. But (head coach) Jon (Lewis) wants us to go out there and take the game on from ball one, which is what I do when I’m at my best.

“In T20 cricket, you’ve just got to back yourself and not have a fear of failure.

Wyatt has scored two of England’s four T20 hundreds and admitted she has been eyeing her third ton “for years”, before adding: “Hopefully I’ll get there one day.”

England have won their last five T20s and three series in a row (Nigel French/PA)
England have won five in a row in this format as well as three successive series as they build towards the T20 World Cup, which will take place in Bangladesh in October.

England captain Heather Knight told Sky Sports. “We’re tracking really well. There’s always things we can do better and we’ve got a few things to tune up but we’re still moving forward as a side.”

England now turn their attentions to a three-match ODI series against the same opponents which starts on Thursday at Derby.

“We haven’t played a huge amount of ODI cricket recently so pleased to play a bit more more,” Knight added.