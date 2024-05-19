Alexander Zverev wins Italian Open with victory over Nicolas Jarry

Alexander Zverev defeated Nicolas Jarry in Rome to win his second Italian Open title.

The German first lifted the trophy in the Italian capital back in 2017 and repeated that thanks to a 6-4 7-5 victory over unexpected finalist Jarry.

The Chilean battled extremely hard to try to force a decider, saving three match points, but Zverev, who lost only five points on serve all afternoon, finally forced a decisive error, sinking to the clay in delight.

Alexander Zverev reacts after defeating Nicolas Jarry (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

It is a sixth title at Masters 1000 level for the German, who will overtake Daniil Medvedev as world number four on Monday, and a first since before the serious ankle injury he suffered at Roland Garros two years ago.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Obviously winning my first (Masters) title in Rome and winning my first after the injury, Rome is a very special place for me. A very, very special week.”

Zverev will now turn his attentions towards the French Open, which begins next Sunday, and he heads to Paris as one of the favourites for what appears one of the most open men’s grand slam tournaments in years.

With neither Novak Djokovic nor Rafael Nadal in good form and Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner battling injuries, the path could be open for a host of possible contenders.