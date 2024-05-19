Pedri brace helps Barca secure second with win over Rayo Vallecano

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Pedri brace helps Barca secure second with win over Rayo Vallecano

By Press Association
Barcelona’s Pedri, right, struck twice in his side’s win against Rayo Vallecano (Joan Monfort/AP)
Barcelona’s Pedri, right, struck twice in his side’s win against Rayo Vallecano (Joan Monfort/AP)

Barcelona secured the runners-up spot in LaLiga behind champions Real Madrid with a 3-0 home win against Rayo Vallecano.

Robert Lewandowski’s early strike and two second-half goals from Pedri sealed victory for Barca in their final home game of the season and also a place in the Spanish Super Cup.

Rayo Vallecano will head into next week’s final match safe despite defeat due to results elsewhere.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real, who secured their 36th title earlier this month, let slip a 4-1 half-time lead to draw their penultimate league match 4-4 at Villarreal, for whom Alexander Sorloth scored all four of their goals.

Arda Guler’s double and efforts from Joselu and  Lucas Vazquez put Madrid in full control, but Sorloth, who had headed Villarreal’s first before the break, struck three more times in the second half.

Girona’s 3-1 win at Valencia ensured them a third-placed finish, while Atletico Madrid, already assured of the final Champions League spot, lost 4-1 to Osasuna in their last home game.

Athletic Bilbao guaranteed themselves a Europa League place as first-half goals from Raul Garcia and Iker Muniain sealed a 2-0 home win against Sevilla.

Real Sociedad’s 2-0 win at Real Betis guaranteed them sixth place and Europa League qualification, while Betis will fill the Europa Conference League slot.

Cadiz’s relegation was confirmed after a goalless home draw against Las Palmas coupled with the point earned by Real Mallorca, as they drew 2-2 with bottom club Almeria.

In Serie A, Denzel Dumfries rescued a point for champions Inter Milan in their penultimate match, which ended 1-1 against Lazio.

Inter, crowned champions at the end of last month, trailed to Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada’s first-half effort before Dumfries headed a late equaliser.

Lazio’s point kept them on course for Europa League qualification, while Romelu Lukaku secured 10-man Roma a 1-0 home win against Genoa.

Lukaku’s late header – despite Leandro Paredes’ second-half dismissal – earned Roma a Europa League place next season.

Third-bottom Empoli’s survival bid will go down to the final day after a dramatic 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Udinese.

M’Baye Niang’s last-minute penalty appeared to have clinched Empoli a crucial win, but Lazar Samardzic equalised from the spot in the 14th minute of added time to keep Udinese one point above the bottom three with one game to play.

Cagliari and Frosinone both boosted their survival hopes with 2-0 and 1-0 wins at relegated Sassuolo and Monza respectively, with five clubs currently hoping to avoid filling the last remaining relegation slot.

On the final day in Ligue 1, Brest sealed their place in the Champions League group stage next season after winning 3-0 at Toulouse, thanks to second-half goals from Mahdi Camara,  Jordan Amavi and Kenny Lala.

Lille had to settle for a Champions League qualifying place after being held 2-2 at home by Nice, who finished fifth to take the Europa League spot.

Lyon leap-frogged Lens into the Europa Conference League place following a 2-1 home win over Strasbourg. Lens were held 2-2 at home by Montpellier.

At the bottom of the table, Lorient were cruelly relegated despite beating Clermont 5-0. They finished below Metz – who will play in the relegation play-offs after losing 2-0 at home to champions Paris St Germain – on goals scored in head-to-heads.