The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for an unprecedented fourth successive time following their 3-1 victory over West Ham and Jurgen Klopp brought an end to his time at Anfield with a win over Wolves.

Tyson Fury was handed his first career loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia while Max Verstappen came out on top in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City earned a 3-1 win over West Ham to clinch the title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jurgen Klopp’s last match in charge of Liverpool was a 2-0 win over Wolves (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arsenal beat Everton 2-1 but missed out on the title by two points (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the title with Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Oxford earned promotion to the Championship with a win in the play-offs final against Bolton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Lando Norris came a close second (David Davies/PA)

World number one Scottie Scheffler was arrested in a chaotic start to the second morning of the US PGA Championship (Screen grab taken from the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections/PA)

England secured a 3-0 T20 series victory over Pakistan (Nigel French/PA)

Wigan will play Warrington in the Challenge Cup final following their commanding win over Hull KR (Richard Sellers/PA

Oleksandr Usyk earned a split decision win over Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)

Alexander Zverev won a second Italian Open title (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Chelsea lifted the WSL trophy following their 6-0 win over Manchester United in Emma Hayes’ final game in charge of the Blues (Martin Rickett/PA)

Luton were relegated from the Premier League (Joe Giddens/PA)