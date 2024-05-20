GB chef de mission Penny Briscoe has security concerns over Paris Paralympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GB chef de mission Penny Briscoe has security concerns over Paris Paralympics

By Press Association
ParalympicsGB chef de mission Penny Briscoe is looking forward to this summer’s Games in Paris (Nigel French/PA)
ParalympicsGB chef de mission Penny Briscoe admits security in Paris is “a concern” with just 100 days to go until the start of the 2024 Games.

Yet she feels “confident” French authorities are doing everything possible to create a safe environment for the event.

Amid public fears regarding the potential for a terrorist attack, France’s president Emmanuel Macron has spoken of the security threat ahead of a big summer of sport in his country’s capital.

Paris is set to host the Paralympics (Adam Davy/PA)

The first European-based Paralympics since London 2012 will run from August 28 to September 8, following on from the Olympics, which is scheduled to take place between July 26 and August 11.

“Clearly, security is a concern and it’s something that has obviously been flagged by the media and I think from our perspective it is a concern,” Briscoe told the PA news agency.

“The health, the wellbeing, the safety of the whole delegation of all Games stakeholders is something that we’re really mindful of.”

Tight security was in place when tens of thousands of spectators welcomed the Olympic torch in the French city of Marseille earlier this month.

“Seeing the arrival of the Olympic flame in Marseille and the security presence and the plans in place, I think the French authorities are aware of the different kinds of security risks and are doing everything that they can to mitigate those risks and give stakeholders confidence,” continued Briscoe.

“We’ve always had our own security advisor and we’ve got a really experienced head of security well connected to all the authorities, both in the UK and in France.

“We’re aware of the risk but are confident the French authorities are doing everything they can to create safe and secure environments for all stakeholders and we’re similarly showing due diligence in terms of how we approach our participation at the Games.”

ParalympicsGB will take approximately 230 athletes to Paris and has qualified in 19 of 22 sports.

Briscoe, who is leading the team for the third successive summer Paralympics, believes Para sport is more competitive than ever and anticipates a “landmark” Games.

“Performance standards continue to rise,” she said.

“The environment is far more competitive than it’s ever been, it’s harder to win medals and I think medals are probably celebrated even harder because of that.

“I do think that Paris will be a landmark Games in terms of both performances on the field of play and the experience off the field of play.

ParalympicsGB finished second in the medal table at Tokyo 2020 (Tim Goode/PA)

“With 100 days to go, anticipation and expectation and excitement would be the words that sum up how we’re feeling.”

ParalympicsGB finished second behind China in the medal table at the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021, winning 124 medals – 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze – across 18 of 19 sports entered.

“After that Covid Games in Tokyo, the excitement and expectation is maybe even a little bit higher,” said Briscoe.

“From my perspective, we are medal competitive in every sport and there will be excitement in every day of competition with British athletes featuring and vying for medals.”