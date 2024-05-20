Lando Norris enjoying the high life as hopes grow for Formula One title battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lando Norris enjoying the high life as hopes grow for Formula One title battle

By Press Association
Lando Norris finished second in Imola on Sunday (David Davies/PA)
Lando Norris has admitted he grew up as a “loner” but wants to “make up for lost time” after vowing to take the world championship fight to Max Verstappen.

The 24-year-old has emerged as the driver most likely to stop Verstappen waltzing towards a fourth consecutive title after he followed up his first win in Miami with a close second in Imola on Sunday.

Verstappen’s fifth victory from the seven races so far came after he helped his online racing team win a 24-hour sim event.

Norris was once a prominent fixture in the virtual world but the Bristolian arrived in Miami earlier this month with a cut on his nose following a boozy boat party in Amsterdam.

The wound – caused when he inadvertently drunk from a broken bottle – was still evident a fortnight on in Imola.

“When I was younger, my life was literally racing, sim racing and then school,” said Norris.

“I didn’t do anything else. I never went out when I was a kid. I was a bit of a loner. Now I am just kind of making up for lost time.

“I am doing other things and enjoying that more than the sim stuff. I have grown up and my life has taken me away from that. Maybe Max has done the opposite?

Lando Norris celebrates finishing second to Max Verstappen (right) (David Davies/PA)

“I still love it. I still enjoy it. I still play online but it is not something I think of doing on a Saturday night!”

Norris will head to this weekend’s race in Monaco – where he now lives – as Verstappen’s chief rival following his impressive run of form.

Norris might be 60 points adrift of Verstappen but his speed in his revamped McLaren has provided a glimmer of hope that the Red Bull driver’s unprecedented supremacy could be threatened.

Norris added: “Hopefully it continues like this because it is exciting.

“I had a second in China, too, so I have finished second, first, second and that is a good sign. We are extracting everything we can out of the car and we are on the right track.

“Many people didn’t expect us to be able to improve so much and to catch up with Red Bull.

“We are not at their level just yet but there will be tracks where we can be stronger. I am excited that we can definitely continue to fight them in more races.”