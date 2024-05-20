Maisie Summers-Newton and Tully Kearney named in ParalympicsGB swimming squad

Reigning champions Maisie Summers-Newton and Tully Kearney have been named in ParalympicsGB’s 26-strong swimming squad for this year’s Games in Paris.

Alice Tai, a gold medallist at Rio 2016, has also been picked after missing Tokyo 2020 due to an elbow injury and later undergoing surgery to have her right leg amputated below the knee.

Great Britain’s selection features 15 debutants, including 13-year-old Iona Winnifrith and visually-impaired identical twin sisters Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey.

Alice Tai missed the Tokyo Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Multiple Paralympic medallists Stephen Clegg and Rebecca Redfern are two of the 11 returning Paralympians as they each prepare for a third consecutive Games.

Summers-Newton shone at the rescheduled Paralympics in Japan, stepping out of the shadow of idol Ellie Simmonds to clinch 200m medley and 100m breaststroke titles.

“I achieved my dream three years ago in Tokyo, and defending my titles is definitely the ambition,” said the 21-year-old.

“But without putting too much pressure on myself, the focus is on enjoying my racing and delivering my own best performance.”

Tully Kearney won a gold and silver in Japan three years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kearney won 100m freestyle gold and 200m freestyle silver in the S5 category in the Far East.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old, who was born with cerebral palsy and has developed generalised dystonia, complained to World Para Swimming that she was subjected to a “humiliating” and “insulting” process when her classification was changed to S6.

Winnifrith, the youngest member of the swimming squad, has been selected after claiming two European titles last month in Madeira.

Paris 2024, which takes place between August 28 and September 8, begins in just 100 days.

Iona Winnifrith, aged 13, is the youngest member of ParalympicsGB’s swimming squad for Paris (Bradley Collyer/PA)

ParalympicsGB’s swimmers won 26 medals in Tokyo, finishing seventh in the overall standings thanks to eight golds, nine silvers and nine bronze.

Ellie Challis, Louise Fiddes, Grace Harvey and Toni Shaw, who each reached the podium in 2021, complete the roster of athletes with prior Games experience, alongside Suzanna Hext and Louis Lawlor.

Rhys Darbey, Bruce Dee, William Ellard, Poppy Maskill, Olivia Newman-Baronius, Megan Neave, Faye Rogers, Harry Stewart, Mark Tompsett, Cameron Vearncombe, Callie-Ann Warrington and Brock Whiston are the other Paralympic debutants.

Aquatics GB associate performance director Tim Jones said: “Our athlete cohort has evolved significantly since the Tokyo Games, and with 15 first-time Paralympians on the team, we know we have great potential to be very successful in Paris.”