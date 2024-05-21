Football rumours: Aston Villa close in on reunion with Ross Barkley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Aston Villa close in on reunion with Ross Barkley

By Press Association
Ross Barkley could be heading back to Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ross Barkley could be heading back to Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Ross Barkley is close to an instant return to the Premier League after being relegated with Luton. According to The Guardian, Aston Villa are set to re-sign the former England midfielder, 30, four years after his loan spell at the club from Chelsea.

Aston Villa v Burnley – Premier League – Villa Park
Burnley’s Lyle Foster (right) and Aston Villa’s Diego Carlos battle for the ball (Nigel French/PA)

Villa are open to offers for defender Diego Carlos, 31. The Daily Telegraph reports the Brazilian is available as the club seek to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Newcastle’s Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 24, and Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey, 22, from Ajax top Arsenal’s wish list in their hunt for a new striker, reports The Guardian. The Gunners are keen to have a new forward ahead of their pre-season tour.

Manchester City and Newcastle are both keen on Portugal winger Pedro Neto. The Daily Telegraph says Wolves want a club-record £60million for the 24-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United v Barcelona – UEFA Europa League – Play Off – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo (left) has been linked with the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA Archive)

Ronald Araujo: The Barcelona and Uruguay defender, 25, is wanted by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Davinson Sanchez: Everton could move for the Colombia centre-back, 27, from Galatasaray if Jarrad Branthwaite, 21 – a target for Manchester United – leaves in the summer, reports Caught Offside.