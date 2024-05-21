Football rumours: Aston Villa close in on reunion with Ross Barkley

What the papers say

Ross Barkley is close to an instant return to the Premier League after being relegated with Luton. According to The Guardian, Aston Villa are set to re-sign the former England midfielder, 30, four years after his loan spell at the club from Chelsea.

Burnley’s Lyle Foster (right) and Aston Villa’s Diego Carlos battle for the ball (Nigel French/PA)

Villa are open to offers for defender Diego Carlos, 31. The Daily Telegraph reports the Brazilian is available as the club seek to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Newcastle’s Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 24, and Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey, 22, from Ajax top Arsenal’s wish list in their hunt for a new striker, reports The Guardian. The Gunners are keen to have a new forward ahead of their pre-season tour.

Manchester City and Newcastle are both keen on Portugal winger Pedro Neto. The Daily Telegraph says Wolves want a club-record £60million for the 24-year-old.

Social media round-up

🚨🇧🇪 Vincent Kompany has been considered as an option at several clubs in the recent days despite relegation with Burnley. Understand FC Bayern have discussed Kompany internally among possible candidates for the job. 🔴🇩🇪 Brighton, still waiting to make a decision on new coach. pic.twitter.com/UzQV3887ag — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2024

Relegated Luton boss tipped for immediate Prem return in manager merry-go-roundhttps://t.co/2uUOL3qtiK — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 20, 2024

Players to watch

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo (left) has been linked with the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA Archive)

Ronald Araujo: The Barcelona and Uruguay defender, 25, is wanted by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Davinson Sanchez: Everton could move for the Colombia centre-back, 27, from Galatasaray if Jarrad Branthwaite, 21 – a target for Manchester United – leaves in the summer, reports Caught Offside.