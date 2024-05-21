Scotland-Israel games to be played behind closed doors amid ‘disruption’ concern

Scotland’s upcoming Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Israel will be played at an empty Hampden following intelligence over “planned disruptions”.

The away fixture, which is due to be played in Hungary, will also be played behind closed doors.

A statement from the Scottish Football Association read: “Due to updated intelligence and following extensive security consultations with all key parties, the Scottish FA regrets to confirm that the forthcoming qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park on May 31 will now be played behind closed doors.

Scottish FA Statement: UEFA Women's European Qualifier v Israel. — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) May 21, 2024

“The stadium operations team were alerted to the potential for planned disruptions to the match and as a consequence we have no option but to play the match without supporters in attendance.

“Measures are in place to provide an automatic and full refund to those supporters who have already purchased tickets for this match.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the decision but the safety of supporters, players, team staff and officials is of paramount importance.”

Scotland face Israel in Budapest on June 4 in the return fixture.

The decision comes 24 hours after the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said he would apply for arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli and Hamas leaders, alleging they were responsible for war crimes in Gaza and Israel.