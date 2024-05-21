Marcus Rashford poised to miss out on place in England’s Euro 2024 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marcus Rashford poised to miss out on place in England’s Euro 2024 squad

By Press Association
Marcus Rashford looks set to miss out on England’s Euro 2024 squad (PA)
Marcus Rashford looks set to miss out on England’s Euro 2024 squad (PA)

Marcus Rashford is set to be a high-profile absentee from England manager Gareth Southgate’s provisional Euro 2024 squad, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old forward has had a rocky season with Manchester United, scoring just eight goals in all competitions.

Southgate has previously warned that Rashford faced a battle for a place in the squad heading to Germany and PA understands he will not be in the expanded squad named at 2pm.

Marcus Rashford has had a frustrating season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Reports suggest former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, currently at Ajax, may also have been omitted on this occasion.

Several players who are injury doubts are expected to feature in Southgate’s training squad. The manager adopted a similar strategy three years ago ahead of the last European Championship, calling up a 33-man squad before it was whittled down to 26 on the eve of the finals.

A group of around 30 players will be selected on Tuesday, with Manchester United defender Luke Shaw expected to get the nod despite his ongoing injury issues.

Shaw has not played for Manchester United since February due to a muscle problem and last week Erik ten Hag admitted the left-back was a major doubt to feature in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Nevertheless, he is likely to be given the chance to prove his fitness by Southgate after a string of excellent displays at previous major tournaments.

Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane are also set to be included despite recent fitness issues.

Jude Bellingham’s involvement with Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1 means he could miss both of the Euro 2024 warm-up fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 3) and Iceland (June 7), but he will still be named in the squad.

England v North Macedonia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Old Trafford
Luke Shaw is expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad (Tim Goode/PA)

Southgate will also sweat on the fitness of his players in the all-Manchester FA Cup final, with nine potential candidates to play in Germany this summer hopeful of being involved at Wembley.

Another unwelcome headache for Southgate is the post-season friendly between Tottenham and Newcastle in Melbourne, which takes place on Wednesday.

Southgate has to submit his final 26-man group to UEFA by June 7.