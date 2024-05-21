Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after just one season in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after just one season in charge

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has left his role by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The 52-year-old Argentinian, who had only been in the job for 11 months, guided Chelsea to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Chelsea FC can confirm that the club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways.”

The club’s sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season.

“He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

Former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Pochettino, who signed a two-year deal in May last year, said: “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history.

“The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Pochettino’s backroom team of Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and son Sebastiano Pochettino have also departed Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino steered Chelsea to the Carabao Cup final at Wembley this season
Pochettino steered Chelsea to the Carabao Cup final at Wembley this season (Nick Potts/PA)

The likes of Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, Leicester’s Enzo Maresca, Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness and Girona boss Michel are reportedly on the Blues’ list of possible replacements for Pochettino.

The club added: “The club will be making no further comment until such time as a new head coach is appointed.”

Pochettino, who led Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, ended his spell in charge of Chelsea with five successive league wins, earning a Europa Conference League place for next season.

Chelsea also reached the Carabao Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Liverpool, and the semi-finals of the FA Cup, in which they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City.

Pochettino said after Chelsea’s 2-1 last-day win against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge that he did not know whether the club’s ownership planned to keep him on.

Chelsea have spent more than £1billion on players since co-owner Todd Boehly, centre, arrived at the club
Chelsea have spent more than £1billion on players since co-owner Todd Boehly, centre, arrived at the club (Adam Davy/PA)

He revealed he had shared dinner with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and his Clearlake Capital group on Friday and reiterated that decisions over incoming and outgoing transfers at the club this summer would be led by sporting directors Winstanley and Stuart.

Chelsea laid out £747million on new signings during the 2022-23 season and spent more than £400m on new players under Pochettino, including the likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues, whose last major trophies came in 2021 with the Champions League and Club World Cup, last won the Premier League title in 2016-17 and they will begin the search for their seventh permanent manager in six years.

They sacked both Thomas Tuchel and his replacement Graham Potter during the 2022-23 season, while Frank Lampard, Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte have also had spells in charge during that time – Lampard returning to close out the season as interim boss after Potter’s departure.