The contenders to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager

Chelsea are looking for another manager after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the potential contenders to replace him at Stamford Bridge.

Roberto De Zerbi

The former Brighton manager is likely to be in high demand this summer (Steven Paston/PA)

Newly available after leaving Brighton, the highly-rated Italian is likely to be in demand this summer. De Zerbi spent less than two years at the Amex Stadium but made a big impact for both the style of football he played and the results it brought. He led the Seagulls to a sixth-placed Premier League finish last season and into Europe for the first time in their history.

Hansi Flick

The former Germany and Bayern Munich manager could be near the top of the list having already been linked with the post in recent weeks. The 59-year-old boasts experience and pedigree having won two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League with Bayern but his time as national coach was not as memorable after a group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel

A return to Stamford Bridge may not be out of the question for Thomas Tuchel (Steven Paston/PA)

Given his past association with the club, the German is immediately likely to be linked with a return to Stamford Bridge given that he is now out of work after leaving Bayern. He led Chelsea to Champions League glory but would need to clear the air with the owners over the manner of his exit two years ago.

Ruben Amorim

It seems only a matter of time before the Sporting Lisbon boss is lured to one of Europe’s big leagues. The 39-year-old, who was recently linked with Liverpool and West Ham, has won the Portuguese title twice with Sporting.

Kieran McKenna

Kieran McKenna has impressed with Ipswich (Joe Giddens/PA)

After guiding Ipswich to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions, the 39-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest young coaches in the English game. He would be a bold punt for the the club but, with Brighton already reportedly interested, Ipswich clearly face a challenge to keep him.

Sebastian Hoeness

The 41-year-old German is another hot property after lifting Stuttgart from relegation trouble to a second-place Bundesliga finish in little over a year. He has previously managed Hoffenheim and worked at Bayern.

Enzo Maresca

Maresca steered the Foxes back to the top flight (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s former assistant at Manchester City is another manager on the rise after steering Leicester back to the top flight. The Italian’s side impressed as they won the Championship.

Michel

For a long time this season little Girona threatened the unthinkable – to unseat heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of LaLiga. Ultimately it was not to be but their unlikely challenge lasted longer than many expected. Their third-placed finish certainly put their manager Michel on a lot of clubs’ radars.

Jose Mourinho

Mourinho has tasted glory at Chelsea previously (Rebecca Naden/PA)

It seems unlikely Mourinho would return for a third spell 20 years after the ‘Special One’ first breezed into Stamford Bridge, but stranger things have happened. The Portuguese is certainly available again after leaving Roma earlier this year.